News Long lines, flight cancellations upend travel at Atlanta airport Flight disruptions and lengthy security checkpoint waits continued Tuesday. Morning travelers wait in long lines for the domestic north security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Monday, March 16, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Hourslong waits and flight cancellations continued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, as the partial government shutdown and storms wreak havoc on air travel. Security lines reached nearly two hours long again Tuesday morning, according to wait times posted by the Atlanta airport — though actual wait times can be even longer.

And more than 150 Atlanta flights were canceled for Tuesday by early morning, according to FlightAware.com. Delta Air Lines canceled more than 225 flights for Tuesday across its network by early morning, as the airline recovers from a storm that hit its Atlanta hub the previous day. Some Delta flights were also delayed early Tuesday morning with a ground stop in place to temporarily halt some departures headed to Atlanta. Atlanta-based Delta had 675 flights cancellations across its system on Monday. More than 500 flights were canceled Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson on Delta and other airlines. Tuesdays are typically one of the slower travel periods of the week, but that has been upended by the weather disruptions that disrupted travel plans for tens of thousands of travelers Monday and the partial government shutdown that has exacerbated long security waits.

The shutdown has left Transportation Security Administration officers working without pay for week. As some of them are forced to find other work to pay their bills, that’s causing staffing shortages at checkpoints.