Info to know: Atlanta United at Montreal

Atlanta United (8-5-8) will play at Montreal (8-10-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Here is a scouting report for the game:

Montreal manager: Hernan Losada

Montreal at home: 7-2-0

Atlanta United on road: 1-4-5

Montreal goals for/against: 20/28

Montreal expected goals for/against: 20.3/28.7

Montreal past five matches: W-L-D-W-L

Atlanta United goals for/against: 39/35

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 28.5/25.5

Atlanta United past five matches: D-W-D-L-W

Montreal key players

Chinonso Offor: Three goals

Romell Quioto: Three goals

Mathieu Choiniere: Two goals, two assists

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Eight goals, 10 assists

Tyler Wolff: Four goals

Talking points

1. Formation. Pineda wouldn’t commit to playing with three centerbacks for the second consecutive game. He did say that he would like to commit to one.

2. Changes. Franco Ibarra no longer is with the team. Andrew Gutman no longer is with the team. Caleb Wiley likely will start at left wingback. Who starts in place of Ibarra will be interesting. Santiago Sosa hasn’t started a match since May 27. But, it’s either him or Ozzie Alonso.

3. History. Atlanta United has won only once at Stade Saputo. That happened in 2018. Pineda acknowledged last week that, for some reason, the team doesn’t play well there.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Questionable: Giorgos Giakoumakis (hamstring).

Out: Miles Robinson (international duty) and Ibarra (loan).

Montreal

Out: Romell Quioto (hamstring), Mathieu Choinière (ankle), Lassi Lappalainen (sports hernia), Zachary Brault-Guillard (international duty) and Aaron Herrera (international duty).

Officiating crew

Referee: Ismir Pekic

Assistants: Lyes Arfa, Brian Dunn

Fourth official: Mathieu Souare

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Eric Weisbrod

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Centerback Ronald Hernandez

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Attacking midfielder Machop Chol

Striker Miguel Berry

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

July 25 at Miami in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

July 29 vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup, 8 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA