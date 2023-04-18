Caleb Wiley’s journey from Atlanta United’s U12 to U.S. is about work

Grinding and fighting is exactly how Wiley earned the call-up.

Wiley joined Atlanta United’s Under-12 team in its inaugural 2016 class. He was coached by Matt Lawrey, who now is the franchise’s academy director.

Lawrey said that in 2016 the club didn’t yet know Wiley’s potential.

“He was quiet,” Lawrey said. “He pulled up every day. He worked exceptionally hard. And he was pretty good at everything. Not exceptional at anything.”

It started to become evident when Wiley moved up to the Under-15 team, and the competitions became more fierce. Lawrey said that he and former academy director Tony Annan were reviewing GPS data used to track the players’ movements in training and matches. Wiley had run more than anyone else on the team by a large amount in every training session and every game.

“It was kind of a flag for us,” Lawrey said. “He’s gotten better every single week, and his work rate is just so consistent.”

Wiley advanced to the U-17s and soon outworked his older teammates and earned another starting spot at left fullback.

“Then we knew we had something special,” Lawrey said.

Wiley made his professional debut with Atlanta United 2 on July 11, 2020. He played well enough to be offered a Homegrown contract by Atlanta United. He signed and joined the first team for the 2022 season.

Wiley’s story is one that Pineda and Lawrey said will be used to inspire other players in the academy, as well as for recruiting possible players from metro Atlanta, from Georgia and from the Southeast.

“It’s all about creating this big dream, very tangible dream for our players,” Lawrey said. “These are kids that have seen Caleb. Some of them have watched him come up with the older academy teams. He’s a very real person to them. It’s not just Lionel Messi on the front of a magazine or on a commercial. So these kids can see Caleb. They understand that he’s come through the same system that they came through, and he’s doing amazing things.

“We’re always talking about role models within the academy, and Caleb’s obviously a really big one right now for us. So we’re excited.”

Wiley’s advice to other players in the academy who hope to one day get called up to the U.S. was simple: Be patient.

“I think I was lucky to get into the team really quickly, but I think you got to work hard, and stay committed to it,” he said.

