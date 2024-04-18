Atlanta United will host Charlotte Independence in U.S. Open Cup

Atlanta United will host Charlotte Independence of USL League One in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup.

The match will be held at Kennesaw State on May 7 or 8.

This will be Atlanta United’s first match in this year’s U.S. Open Cup. Atlanta United won the tournament in 2019. Charlotte Independence advanced to the fourth round by defeating Rhode Island 5-4 on penalty kicks after the match ended 4-4 in regulation Tuesday.

Charlotte is 2-0-1 in USL League One this season. It is managed by Mike Jeffries. Its roster includes former MLS player Miguel Ibarra and Manchester United and Newcastle player Gabriel Obertan.

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said the roster for the match will include a mix of players from the first team and Atlanta United 2.

He said last year’s upset loss to Memphis in Atlanta United’s first match in the tournament last year was “a bit of an accident.”

“Many things happened in that game,” he said. “I think now we’re much better. I think our depth is is not just player by player but ... the whole squad is in a very good level.”

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.