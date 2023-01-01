Inactives: Cardinals at Falcons

The Falcons signed safety Micah Abernathy from the Packers’ practice squad and activated center/guard Matt Hennessy to the 53-man roster from injured reserve Saturday ahead of their game at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Cardinals.
Also, wide receiver Josh Ali was promoted from the practice squad, while offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) and safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) were placed on injured reserve.
Abernathy, 25, who played at Greater Atlanta Christian and Tennessee, is 6-foot and 195 pounds. He has played in two games with the Packers.
Hennessy, a former starter, has played in nine games this season and may start at left guard for Elijah Wilkinson.
Ali, who played at Kentucky, has been on the practice squad all season.
The inactives for the game are Abernathy, Wilkinson, cornerback Rashad Fenton, tight end/quarterback Feleipe Franks and outside linebacker David Anenih.
The Cardinals’ inactives are quarterback Colt McCoy, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, cornerback Marco Wilson, cornerback Antonio Hamilton, linebacker Victor Dimukeje, offensive lineman Rashad Coward and defensive lineman Zach Allen.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author