Inactives: Cardinals at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Falcons signed safety Micah Abernathy from the Packers’ practice squad and activated center/guard Matt Hennessy to the 53-man roster from injured reserve Saturday ahead of their game at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Cardinals.

Also, wide receiver Josh Ali was promoted from the practice squad, while offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) and safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) were placed on injured reserve.

Abernathy, 25, who played at Greater Atlanta Christian and Tennessee, is 6-foot and 195 pounds. He has played in two games with the Packers.

Hennessy, a former starter, has played in nine games this season and may start at left guard for Elijah Wilkinson.

Ali, who played at Kentucky, has been on the practice squad all season.

The inactives for the game are Abernathy, Wilkinson, cornerback Rashad Fenton, tight end/quarterback Feleipe Franks and outside linebacker David Anenih.

The Cardinals’ inactives are quarterback Colt McCoy, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, cornerback Marco Wilson, cornerback Antonio Hamilton, linebacker Victor Dimukeje, offensive lineman Rashad Coward and defensive lineman Zach Allen.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

