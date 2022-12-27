ajc logo
X

Falcons release official depth chart for game Sunday vs. Cardinals

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The official depth chart released Tuesday by the Falcons (5-10) for their game at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Cardinals (4-11) lists running back Tyler Allgeier as the No. 2 running back, even though he’s been more productive than Cordarrelle Patterson over the past two games.

Tight end Feleipe Franks is in the NFL concussion protocol, and guard Chuma Edoga is battling a knee injury, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Guard Matt Hennessy and tight end John FitzPatrick are in their activation period from injured reserve.

Here’s the Falcons’ latest official depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB – Keith Smith

WR – Drake London, Damiere Byrd, Frank Darby

TE – Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

LT – Jake Matthews

LG – Elijah Wilkinson, Chuma Edoga, Colby Gossett

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG – Chris Lindstrom

RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Tim Horne

NT – Abdullah Anderson, Jalen Dalton

DE – Matt Dickerson, Jaleel Johnson

OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih

ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker

CB – A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Mike Ford, Rashad Fenton

FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Jovante Moffatt

SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris

CB – Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Cornell Armstrong

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Avery Williams

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves bring back Jackson Stephens on split contract
21h ago

Planning the Peach Bowl is a yearlong effort
11h ago

Credit: Abell Images

Ohio State can make bowl history in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
4h ago

Credit: Abell Images

Ohio State can make bowl history in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA secondary has been ‘harping on technique’ after SEC Championship
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Twitter

Falcons sign fullback to practice squad
1h ago
Cardinals’ J.J. Watt retirement tour comes to Atlanta to face the Falcons
2h ago
Falcons injury report: Feleipe Franks in concussion protocol
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia visits College Football Hall of Fame ahead of Peach Bowl
10h ago
How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top