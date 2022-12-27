Falcons release official depth chart for game Sunday vs. Cardinals

FLOWERY BRANCH — The official depth chart released Tuesday by the Falcons (5-10) for their game at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Cardinals (4-11) lists running back Tyler Allgeier as the No. 2 running back, even though he’s been more productive than Cordarrelle Patterson over the past two games.
Tight end Feleipe Franks is in the NFL concussion protocol, and guard Chuma Edoga is battling a knee injury, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday.
Guard Matt Hennessy and tight end John FitzPatrick are in their activation period from injured reserve.
Here’s the Falcons’ latest official depth chart:
OFFENSE
QB – Desmond Ridder, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks
RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams
FB – Keith Smith
WR – Drake London, Damiere Byrd, Frank Darby
TE – Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks
LT – Jake Matthews
LG – Elijah Wilkinson, Chuma Edoga, Colby Gossett
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
RG – Chris Lindstrom
RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi
WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge
DEFENSE
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone
DE – Grady Jarrett, Tim Horne
NT – Abdullah Anderson, Jalen Dalton
DE – Matt Dickerson, Jaleel Johnson
OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih
ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski
ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker
CB – A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Mike Ford, Rashad Fenton
FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Jovante Moffatt
SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris
CB – Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Cornell Armstrong
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Avery Williams
KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
