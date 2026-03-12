Dirty Birds Dispatch: Free agent frenzy

Hello, friends.
If you missed it last week, D. Led's reign as the GOAT of Falcons beat writers has come to a close. At least in an active sense.
But fear not.
Kirk Cousins is officially cut.
Tua Tagovailoa is inbound to compete with and/or back up Michael Penix Jr., whenever he’s healthy.
And thus began the first free agency period of the new Falcons regime.
We won’t belabor the Tua discussion much more at the moment, but know that AJC columnist Michael Cunningham deems him a solid, cheap option for the Falcons. Other experts approved too. (Personally, I just want to make sure your expectations are set appropriately.)
But let’s focus on some of the other reported signings — which consist primarily of depth and rotation types with prior ties to football prez Matt Ryan, general manager Ian Cunningham or some other part of the coaching staff.
Plus a good kicker.
📝 The pass catchers: WR Jahan Dotson, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, TE Austin Hooper
Dotson is a former first-round pick with speed and a little over 500 yards receiving in each of his last two seasons. A field stretcher and the new No. 2 receiver behind Drake London, perhaps.
Zaccheaus (5-foot-8) and Hooper (nearing the end of his career) both caught passes from Ryan during their previous Atlanta stints.
📝 The defenders: DL Azeez Ojulari, DE Cameron Thomas, LB Channing Tindall, DL Chris Williams
See above comment about “depth or rotation types.”
All four deals are expected to be for a single year and relatively little cash. (More on Ojulari and Tindall.)
Meanwhile: Atlanta re-signed DT LaCale London. But lineman David Onyemata appears headed to the Jets, while cornerback Dee Alford is Buffalo-bound — and lynchpin linebacker Kaden Elliss is reportedly signing with (gasp!) the Saints.
📝 The special teamers: Placekicker Nick Folk, punter Jake Bailey
Given last season’s adventures, inking a couple veteran legs makes for bigger-than-usual news.
Hard to hate all that, and there figures to be plenty more shuffling forthcoming. But what do y’all think?
Elsewhere in the NFC South …
🐾 The Panthers made big-dollar defensive additions like linebackers Jaelan Phillips (Eagles) and Devin Lloyd (Jaguars). Added potential starters at left tackle and center, too.
⚜️ The Saints bolstered their offensive line with guard David Edwards (four years, $61 million) and ex-Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne Jr. (four years, $52 million).
☠️ The Buccaneers lost stalwart receiver Mike Evans to San Francisco but added running back Kenneth Gainwell and former Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone.
Before his departure, Mr. Ledbetter blessed us with a postcombine, pre-free agency mock draft.
The Falcons don’t have a first-rounder thanks to last year’s trade to pick James Pearce Jr. (whose legal situation isn’t getting any prettier), but the experts see this draft as a pretty deep one.
Think you can guess who D. Led picked for the Falcons at No. 48 overall?
Hmm … a receiver, obviously … who played for the Tigers … in the ACC. Eh, I won’t spoil it.
The Baltimore Ravens backed out of their trade for Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby this week, after Crosby reportedly failed a physical. You’ve heard, I’m sure.
But here’s my question:
The infamous Brett Favre trade counts, of course, but try to be more original. (Trading up to select Takk McKinley in 2017 comes to mind, but there are surely better examples.)
