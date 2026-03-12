Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Dirty Birds Dispatch: Free agent frenzy

Plus: A postcombine mock draft.
By
47 minutes ago

Hello, friends.

If you missed it last week, D. Led’s reign as the GOAT of Falcons beat writers has come to a close. At least in an active sense.

But fear not.

Oh, and one more thing: Please help shape the future of the AJC’s sports newsletters by filling out this survey. We’d be forever grateful.

TUA AND WHO ELSE?

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper catches a touchdown in the 2017 Super Bowl. Wonder how the rest of the game played out.
Falcons tight end Austin Hooper catches a touchdown in the 2017 Super Bowl. Wonder how the rest of the game played out.

Kirk Cousins is officially cut.

Tua Tagovailoa is inbound to compete with and/or back up Michael Penix Jr., whenever he’s healthy.

And thus began the first free agency period of the new Falcons regime.

We won’t belabor the Tua discussion much more at the moment, but know that AJC columnist Michael Cunningham deems him a solid, cheap option for the Falcons. Other experts approved too. (Personally, I just want to make sure your expectations are set appropriately.)

But let’s focus on some of the other reported signings — which consist primarily of depth and rotation types with prior ties to football prez Matt Ryan, general manager Ian Cunningham or some other part of the coaching staff.

Plus a good kicker.

📝 The pass catchers: WR Jahan Dotson, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, TE Austin Hooper

Dotson is a former first-round pick with speed and a little over 500 yards receiving in each of his last two seasons. A field stretcher and the new No. 2 receiver behind Drake London, perhaps.

Zaccheaus (5-foot-8) and Hooper (nearing the end of his career) both caught passes from Ryan during their previous Atlanta stints.

📝 The defenders: DL Azeez Ojulari, DE Cameron Thomas, LB Channing Tindall, DL Chris Williams

See above comment about “depth or rotation types.”

All four deals are expected to be for a single year and relatively little cash. (More on Ojulari and Tindall.)

Meanwhile: Atlanta re-signed DT LaCale London. But lineman David Onyemata appears headed to the Jets, while cornerback Dee Alford is Buffalo-bound — and lynchpin linebacker Kaden Elliss is reportedly signing with (gasp!) the Saints.

📝 The special teamers: Placekicker Nick Folk, punter Jake Bailey

Given last season’s adventures, inking a couple veteran legs makes for bigger-than-usual news.

Hard to hate all that, and there figures to be plenty more shuffling forthcoming. But what do y’all think?

AROUND THE DIVISION

Linebacker Kaden Elliss won't be at Falcons training camp in 2026.
Linebacker Kaden Elliss won't be at Falcons training camp in 2026.

Elsewhere in the NFC South …

🐾 The Panthers made big-dollar defensive additions like linebackers Jaelan Phillips (Eagles) and Devin Lloyd (Jaguars). Added potential starters at left tackle and center, too.

⚜️ The Saints bolstered their offensive line with guard David Edwards (four years, $61 million) and ex-Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne Jr. (four years, $52 million).

☠️ The Buccaneers lost stalwart receiver Mike Evans to San Francisco but added running back Kenneth Gainwell and former Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone.

A PARTING GIFT FROM D. LED

Before his departure, Mr. Ledbetter blessed us with a postcombine, pre-free agency mock draft.

The Falcons don’t have a first-rounder thanks to last year’s trade to pick James Pearce Jr. (whose legal situation isn’t getting any prettier), but the experts see this draft as a pretty deep one.

Think you can guess who D. Led picked for the Falcons at No. 48 overall?

Hmm … a receiver, obviously … who played for the Tigers … in the ACC. Eh, I won’t spoil it.

📝 Get the answer (and other projected picks) here.

MAY WE HAVE A MULLIGAN?

The Baltimore Ravens backed out of their trade for Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby this week, after Crosby reportedly failed a physical. You’ve heard, I’m sure.

But here’s my question:

The infamous Brett Favre trade counts, of course, but try to be more original. (Trading up to select Takk McKinley in 2017 comes to mind, but there are surely better examples.)

✉️ Shoot me an email so we can commiserate!

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan (and his son) hang with team owner Arthur Blank at the recent opening of the new PGA Tour Superstore in Buckhead. Blank owns the retail chain, too.
Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan (and his son) hang with team owner Arthur Blank at the recent opening of the new PGA Tour Superstore in Buckhead. Blank owns the retail chain, too.

Golfers gonna do golf things.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Dirty Birds Dispatch.

Make sure to check out the Win Column newsletter, too.

About the Author

Tyler Estep hosts the AJC Win Column, Atlanta's new weekly destination for all things sports. He also shepherds the Sports Daily and Braves Report newsletters to your inbox.

More Stories

The Latest

Azeez Ojulari
NFL

Falcons reportedly sign Georgia products Azeez Ojulari and Channing Tindall

NFL

Falcons officially release quarterback Kirk Cousins

NFL

Tua, receivers and specialists: Recapping Falcons’ start to free agency

Keep Reading

The Win Column: What to expect when you’re expecting Tua

Tua, receivers and specialists: Recapping Falcons’ start to free agency

Reports: Falcons plan to sign former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Featured

Norfolk Southern building
EXCLUSIVE

Coming soon to Midtown: A Union Pacific building?

Why is Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ jet parked on Georgia’s coast?

MLB

Braves.TV streaming service to broadcast over 140 games, starting this season