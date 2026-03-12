Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: Free agent frenzy Plus: A postcombine mock draft.

Hello, friends. If you missed it last week, D. Led’s reign as the GOAT of Falcons beat writers has come to a close. At least in an active sense.

But fear not. The Dirty Birds Dispatch is transitioning to the offseason, but you’ll hear from us around draft time.

We’ll still have all the Falcons coverage you need at ajc.com/falcons, too.

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper catches a touchdown in the 2017 Super Bowl. Wonder how the rest of the game played out.

Kirk Cousins is officially cut.

Tua Tagovailoa is inbound to compete with and/or back up Michael Penix Jr., whenever he’s healthy. And thus began the first free agency period of the new Falcons regime. We won’t belabor the Tua discussion much more at the moment, but know that AJC columnist Michael Cunningham deems him a solid, cheap option for the Falcons. Other experts approved too. (Personally, I just want to make sure your expectations are set appropriately.) But let’s focus on some of the other reported signings — which consist primarily of depth and rotation types with prior ties to football prez Matt Ryan, general manager Ian Cunningham or some other part of the coaching staff. Plus a good kicker.

📝 The pass catchers: WR Jahan Dotson, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, TE Austin Hooper Dotson is a former first-round pick with speed and a little over 500 yards receiving in each of his last two seasons. A field stretcher and the new No. 2 receiver behind Drake London, perhaps. Zaccheaus (5-foot-8) and Hooper (nearing the end of his career) both caught passes from Ryan during their previous Atlanta stints. 📝 The defenders: DL Azeez Ojulari, DE Cameron Thomas, LB Channing Tindall, DL Chris Williams See above comment about “depth or rotation types.”

Ojulari, a 25-year-old Marietta native and former UGA star, injured his hamstring last season and played in just three games for the Eagles.

Thomas, 26, played for head coach Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland.

Tindall, also a former UGA standout, was most recently in Arizona. Before that, the 25-year-old was in Miami with new Falcons special teams coach Craig Aukerman.

Williams, 27, played in Chicago under Cunningham. All four deals are expected to be for a single year and relatively little cash. (More on Ojulari and Tindall.) Meanwhile: Atlanta re-signed DT LaCale London. But lineman David Onyemata appears headed to the Jets, while cornerback Dee Alford is Buffalo-bound — and lynchpin linebacker Kaden Elliss is reportedly signing with (gasp!) the Saints. 📝 The special teamers: Placekicker Nick Folk, punter Jake Bailey Given last season’s adventures, inking a couple veteran legs makes for bigger-than-usual news.

Folk is 41 years old but missed exactly one field goal in each of the last three seasons. He hasn’t missed an extra point since Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. The 18-year vet hit a career-high 58-yard field goal in 2025 (not to mention a 56-yard game-winner to beat the Falcons).

Bailey comes to Atlanta from Miami, where he averaged 47.7 yards per punt last season. That was 12th-best in the league and about 2½ yards more than outgoing Falcons punter Bradley Pinion. Hard to hate all that, and there figures to be plenty more shuffling forthcoming. But what do y’all think? AROUND THE DIVISION Linebacker Kaden Elliss won't be at Falcons training camp in 2026. Elsewhere in the NFC South … 🐾 The Panthers made big-dollar defensive additions like linebackers Jaelan Phillips (Eagles) and Devin Lloyd (Jaguars). Added potential starters at left tackle and center, too.

⚜️ The Saints bolstered their offensive line with guard David Edwards (four years, $61 million) and ex-Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne Jr. (four years, $52 million). The worst part, of course, is the aforementioned Elliss poaching. ☠️ The Buccaneers lost stalwart receiver Mike Evans to San Francisco but added running back Kenneth Gainwell and former Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone. A PARTING GIFT FROM D. LED Before his departure, Mr. Ledbetter blessed us with a postcombine, pre-free agency mock draft. The Falcons don’t have a first-rounder thanks to last year’s trade to pick James Pearce Jr. (whose legal situation isn’t getting any prettier), but the experts see this draft as a pretty deep one.

Think you can guess who D. Led picked for the Falcons at No. 48 overall? This guy “was highly productive for the Tigers and was a two-time All-ACC selection. He had 208 catches for 2,336 yards (11.2 per catch) and 21 touchdowns.” Hmm … a receiver, obviously … who played for the Tigers … in the ACC. Eh, I won’t spoil it. 📝 Get the answer (and other projected picks) here. MAY WE HAVE A MULLIGAN? The Baltimore Ravens backed out of their trade for Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby this week, after Crosby reportedly failed a physical. You’ve heard, I’m sure.

But here’s my question: If you could undo any trade in Falcons history, which one would it be? The infamous Brett Favre trade counts, of course, but try to be more original. (Trading up to select Takk McKinley in 2017 comes to mind, but there are surely better examples.) ✉️ Shoot me an email so we can commiserate! PHOTO OF THE WEEK Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan (and his son) hang with team owner Arthur Blank at the recent opening of the new PGA Tour Superstore in Buckhead. Blank owns the retail chain, too.