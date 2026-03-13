Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. now faces three felonies Court document says ex-girlfriend feared for her life. Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. is interviewed after the team's Jan. 4 win over the Saints. (Danny Karnik/AP)

Falcons star James Pearce Jr. now faces three felony charges in connection with last month’s incident involving his former girlfriend, who wrote in a court filing that she’s endured “a never-ending campaign of threats, physical assaults, and abuse” since ending their relationship. Rickea Jackson, a standout with the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, asked a judge to permanently prohibit Pearce from having any contact with her.

“I am in fear of my life and I believe, if this Court does not assist me with this issue, James will kill me,” Jackson wrote in a petition filed with the 11th Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County, Florida. A hearing is scheduled for April 21. RELATED Weekend Reflections: Falcons fire assistant as Pearce remains on roster Pearce, a first-round pick turned all-time rookie sack leader for the Falcons, was arrested on Feb. 7. He stands accused of chasing Jackson in his Lamborghini SUV, ramming her car multiple times as she approached a Miami-area police station and then attempting to flee officers on foot. Florida prosecutors updated the charges against Pearce on Thursday. The 22-year-old was originally facing five felonies but now faces three: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing or eluding a police officer and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person.

A misdemeanor count of stalking is also included.

Pearce posted bond several hours after his arrest. In a statement released shortly thereafter, defense attorney Jacob Nunez said he looked forward to “vigorously defending our client and remain(ed) confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well.” Nunez did not immediately respond to an email from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday morning. Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham did briefly address the situation during a news conference focused on the team’s recent free agent signings. RELATED James Pearce Jr. revitalizes Falcons pass rush with double-digit sack rookie season “We’re aware of the most recent articles and things that have come out regarding James Pearce,” Cunningham said. “Those are concerning, right, to say the least, but outside of that I’ll just keep it very similar to what we said at the combine. We’re not going to comment on an open legal matter here moving forward.” Pearce also faces an investigation from the NFL, which told ESPN in a statement this week it “continues to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.” Pearce has not been suspended or placed on leave.