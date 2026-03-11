Atlanta Falcons Falcons officially release quarterback Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) leaves the field after the game, in which the Falcons lost 37-9 to the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

The Kirk Cousins era in Atlanta has concluded. The Falcons officially released Cousins at the start of the league year Wednesday. The team made it clear earlier in the offseason it wouldn’t retain the veteran, whose contract was prohibitive even amid the franchise’s quarterback uncertainty.

The Falcons restructured Cousins’ contract in January in anticipation of his release. He’s cut with a post-June 1 designation, which allows the team to spread his dead cap hit over two seasons. Now, the dead money will be $22.5 million this season and $12.5 million in 2027, according to Spotrac. Additionally, Cousins was already due $10 million from the Falcons in 2026. Cousins, 37, now reenters the free-agent market surely seeking the best opportunity to start. The Falcons, meanwhile, have already moved on, signing former Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal to pair with Michael Penix Jr., who’s recovering from a torn ACL but hopes to be ready for the season’s outset. Wednesday officially concluded the failed Cousins acquisition that surely played a role in owner Arthur Blank’s decision to reshape his team’s brain trust after yet another losing campaign in 2025.

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year deal worth up to $180 million deal two years ago. They then drafted Penix in the top 10 shortly afterwards, setting the stage for one of the strangest dynamics in team history.

Cousins, who was recovering from surgery on his Achilles, underwhelmed in his debut campaign with the team. He saw a promising start fizzle out and after extended struggles - which included throwing 16 interceptions - he was benched for Penix before the final three games. The Falcons committed to moving forward with their young quarterback. But Cousins revealed after the season he was significantly injured, playing through shoulder and elbow ailments, which added further awkwardness to an already uncomfortable situation. There was thought the Falcons could release or trade him last offseason – Cousins wanted the chance to start elsewhere – but he remained with the team entering camp. Penix began last season as the Falcons’ starter before a season-ending knee injury forced Cousins back into the role. Cousins was serviceable, throwing for 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Falcons won their final four games, but the season had already been lost, prompting Blank to fire coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot hours after the team’s last game. Cousins didn’t produce nearly enough to warrant his contract over the past two seasons, outside three stellar performances against Todd Bowles’ poor Tampa Bay defense. Overall, he threw 28 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while competing 65% of his passes in 24 games for the Falcons. Cousins joins Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers among the best-available veteran quarterbacks. Rodgers will likely only play for the Steelers if he takes the field in 2026. Murray, meanwhile, has been commonly linked with the Vikings.