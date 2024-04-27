Falcons’ draft bio: Casey Washington, WR, Illinois

Sixth round (187th overall ) – Casey Washington

Age: 23. Ht.: 6-0. Wt.: 201. Arms: 33 7/8. Hands: 10 1/2. Vertical: 39.5. 10-yard split: 1.57 40-yard dash: 4.46. (His 40 and jumps are in 80 or 90-plus percentile among wide receivers). Hometown: Round Rock, Texas. Overview: He played in 55 games over his career. He caught 122 passes for 1,508 yards (12.4 per catch) and four touchdowns. He played in the East-West Shrine Bowl. He was an Academic All-Big Ten selection. He ranked ninth in the Big Ten in receptions (49) during the regular season.

