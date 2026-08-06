AJC Varsity preseason all-state teams: Watch for these standouts in 2026

Ahead of the 2026 football season kicking off on Aug. 12, AJC Varsity is announcing its preseason all-state football teams.
The rollout began on Aug. 2 with Class 7A and will culminate on Aug. 11.
Below are all the AJC Varsity preseason all-state teams that have been released. Click on the classification to see the full lists.
- Class 7A
- Class 6A
- Class 5A
- Class 4A
- Class 3A
- Class 2A - COMING AUG. 9
- Class A - COMING AUG. 10
- Class 4A-2A Private - COMING AUG. 11
AJC Varsity, in conjunction with Georgia High School Football Daily, also announced the Georgia Power 100, which recognizes 100 of the top football players in the state broken down by position.