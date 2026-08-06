AJC Varsity preseason all-state teams: Watch for these standouts in 2026

Cairo Syrupmakers running back Bryian Duncan participates in different drills during practice Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (A. Wallace for the AJC)

Here are some of the stars and players to watch this football season.

Here are some of the stars and players to watch this football season.

Ahead of the 2026 football season kicking off on Aug. 12, AJC Varsity is announcing its preseason all-state football teams.

The rollout began on Aug. 2 with Class 7A and will culminate on Aug. 11.

Below are all the AJC Varsity preseason all-state teams that have been released. Click on the classification to see the full lists.

AJC Varsity, in conjunction with Georgia High School Football Daily, also announced the Georgia Power 100, which recognizes 100 of the top football players in the state broken down by position.