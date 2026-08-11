AJC Varsity Class 4A-2A Private preseason all-state: 4-star RB headlines picks

Prince Avenue Christian running back Andrew Beard (0) carries the ball during the first half against Callaway in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August, 13, 2025, in Marietta, Ga. Prince Avenue Christian won 40-17. (Jason Getz/AJC)

One school graduated seniors that won 10 games each of the past four seasons but doesn’t have a representative on this team.

One school graduated seniors that won 10 games each of the past four seasons but doesn’t have a representative on this team.

Most highly recruited: Beard is a consensus top-200 national prospect and Prince Avenue’s second-highest rated recruit in history behind former Georgia and Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

Best player: Jerry “Andrew” Beard, a running back committed to Florida, has 4,204 yards from scrimmage and 44 touchdowns in his two seasons at Prince Avenue Christian.

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is announcing our preseason all-state teams. Today, we announce Class 4A-2A Private.

Best position: Cornerback. Brexton Bell, Brayden Bailey and Emerson Lewis are Division I prospects.

That’s interesting: Bailey is a son of former Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Beard is a nephew of former Georgia All-America running back Garrison Hearst. Taylor Markakis is a son of former Braves outfielder Nick Markakis and also plays baseball.

Snubbed: After graduating a senior class that won 10 games each of the past four seasons, Fellowship Christian doesn’t have a representative on this team. The Paladins have had at least one first-team AJC all-state player each season since 2017 and 11 overall in that time.

Underrated: As a sophomore, Michael Miller quietly passed for more than 2,000 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 with 37 total touchdowns last season. In track and field, he ran on GAC’s winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams and fifth-place 4x400 team.