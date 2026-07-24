AJC Varsity Georgia Power 100 offensive linemen: Trio of UGA commits make top 10 Georgia Tech also has two commitments on the list. 4-star Georgia football OT commit Kelsey Adams goes through spring practice at Langston Hughes High School on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Fairburn, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

AJC Varsity’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100, a series of 10 articles highlighting some of the state’s best football players, continues today with offensive linemen. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered. Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends have already been announced. In alphabetical order, here are the top offensive linemen ahead of the Georgia high school football season, with ranking information from 247 Composite. Kelsey Adams Jr., Hughes: Adams (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) made first-team AJC all-state and all-Atlanta/South Fulton as the left tackle on Hughes’ 12-1 Class 5A team last season after transferring from North Clayton. Adams is set to become the third Hughes lineman to sign with Georgia over the past five seasons behind current UGA starting guard Dontrell Glover and Bo Hughley, now at Colorado. Adams is a top-125 national recruit among seniors. Adams committed to Georgia early in his sophomore season.

Jordan Agbanoma, Grayson: Agbanoma (6-4, 315) started at right tackle on Grayson’s 12-1 Class 6A team. He made AJC all-state and was the only junior offensive lineman to make the AJC’s all-Gwinnett County team. Athletic and mobile, Agbanoma is the state’s No. 1 inside offensive line prospect among seniors. Agbanoma committed to Nebraska in May. Timi Aliu, Locust Grove: Aliu (6-5, 298) was the left tackle on Locust Grove’s 9-2 team that became the first in school history to win a region title. He made AJC first-team all-Southside. Aliu is a consensus top-300 national senior recruit and Locust Grove’s second-highest-rated player in history behind former Tennessee linebacker Cortez McDowell. Aliu committed to Nebraska in May. Jason “JJ” Brown Jr., Parkview: Brown (6-6, 315) was named first-team all-county by the Gwinnett Touchdown Club last season. He made the all-region first team in football and basketball. A left tackle at Parkview, Brown is consensus top-400 national recruit and Parkview’s eighth-highest-rated player this century. Brown committed to Clemson in June. Abram Eisenhower, Lowndes: Eisenhower (6-5, 290) was the left tackle on Lowndes’ 10-2 Class 6A team last season. He is a 3-star recruit and Lowndes’ best offensive line prospect since Dyshon Sims, who went on to play at Georgia, in 2014. Eisenhower committed to Georgia in April.

Kennedee “KJ” Jackson, Lithonia: Jackson (6-8, 297) started at left tackle last season for 3-7 McDonough. He is a top-125 national senior recruit, the state’s No. 1 senior tackle prospect and Lithonia’s second-highest-rated recruit this century behind former Georgia and current NFL tackle Broderick Jones. Jackson is nearly identical in size to Jones as a senior. Jackson committed to Georgia in June after breaking a pledge to Florida.

Elijah Morrison, Hebron Christian: Morrison (6-4, 305) is a top-500 national senior recruit and Hebron’s highest-rated prospect in history. Playing guard last season, he was integral in Devon Caldwell’s 2,372-yard rushing season for the Class 3A-A Private champions. Morrison made the AJC’s all-state team. He committed to Clemson in May. Hebron Christian guard Elijah Morrison, a 3-star prospect, has been a part of two state championship teams with the Lions. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Joshua Sam-Epelle, Douglas County: Sam-Epelle (6-8 or 6-9, 305) was the starting left tackle for a 9-4 Class 6A team last season. He is Douglas County’s sixth top-200 national recruit this century and highest-rated offensive lineman. Sam-Epelle is set become no less than the second-tallest Georgia player to sign with a major Division I team this century behind former Prince Avenue Christian and Duke tackle Robert Kraeling, who was listed as 6-9 by 247Sports and 6-8 at Duke. Sam-Epelle is listed at 6-8½ inches on 247Sports and 6-9 on On3. He committed to Georgia Tech in June. Douglas County's Joshua Sam-Epelle is a 6-foot-8-plus and 305-pound offensive tackle prospect who has committed to Georgia Tech. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Jaiden Thompson, Rockmart: Thompson (6-4, 300) is a rare four-year starting left tackle on teams with a 34-8 record in that time. He is the highest-rated Rockmart prospect this century. He committed to Georgia Tech in June.