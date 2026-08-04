AJC Varsity preseason all-state 5A: Cartersville has most selections

4-star Cole Crawford is among five Cartersville selections in the AJC preseason 5A all-state team. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

A stacked secondary leads the way, but it was competitive at every position.

A stacked secondary leads the way, but it was competitive at every position.

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is announcing our preseason all-state teams. Today, we announce Class 5A.

7A and 6A have already been published.

Best player: DJ Jacobs, Blessed Trinity. He’s a three-time former all-state player and a 5-star prospect.

Most highly recruited: Jacobs is the eighth-highest-rated prospect from Georgia this century. He is committed to Ohio State.

Best position: Secondary. Zy’Corius Huzzie (Cincinnati), Harrison Luke (Clemson), Brennan Drummond (Nebraska) and Giovanni Tuggle (top 100 national prospect among juniors) are Power 4-bound prospects.

That’s interesting: Harrison Luke’s father is Clemson assistant and former Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke. Max Brown’s brother is Clemson linebacker and former AJC all-class player of the year Sammy Brown. DJ and Dawson Jacobs’ father is former Georgia player David Jacobs. Joshua Scott’s brother is NC State running back and former AJC Class 4A offensive player of the year Duke Scott.