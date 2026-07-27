AJC Varsity Georgia Power 100 defensive linemen: Texas A&M commit headlines list of 10 best North Forsyth’s highest-rated prospect ever makes list. Toombs County defensive tackle Jamarcus Johnson — pictured playing in the Class A Division I championship game in December — is the highest-rated Toombs County prospect this century. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)

By Todd Holcomb 22 minutes ago Share

AJC Varsity’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100, a series of 10 articles highlighting some of the state’s best football players, continues today with defensive linemen. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered. Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen have already been announced. In alphabetical order, here are the top offensive linemen ahead of the Georgia high school football season, with ranking information from 247 Composite. JT Austin, Sandy Creek: Austin (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) made AJC first-team all-state and all-Southside last season as an edge rusher with 27 tackles for losses, 16 sacks and 13 tackles for loss for the Class 3A championship team. Austin is a 3-star recruit who committed to Cincinnati in June.

`Cassius Burch, Creekside: Burch (6-1, 280) is a two-time AJC all-state player who is undersized but central to the Seminoles’ defense, which shut out seven teams on the way to the Class 4A title in 2025. Burch has 31½ sacks and 42 other tackles for losses and forced seven fumbles over the past two seasons. Nicknamed “Kash,” Burch committed to Coastal Carolina in June. Prince Che, Thomas County Central: Che (6-4, 305) is a top-25 national prospect among juniors and the No. 3 defensive lineman. He’s the highest-rated Thomas County Central prospect since Ray Drew from the 2011 class. More than a run stopper, Che had 18½ tackles for loss, 11 QB pressures and four sacks as a sophomore last season on Thomas County Central’s Class 6A champion. Che has more than 30 offers and lists Georgia among his favorites. Kwame “KJ” Green Jr., Stephenson: Green (6-4, 230) was the AJC’s Class 3A and DeKalb County defensive player of the year in 2025, when he led the Jaguars, 3A quarterfinalists, in solo tackles (95), total tackles (129), sacks (17), tackles for loss (39½) and forced fumbles (three). He had 19 tackles for loss as a sophomore. Green is among seven Stephenson players who have attained consensus top-100 national rankings as prospects. (Only Buford and Grayson, with eight apiece, join Stephenson with more than five.) Green committed to LSU in June. Merrick Ham, Marietta: Ham (6-6, 240) led Marietta, a 5-6 Class 6A team, in tackles for loss (14), sacks (seven), QB hurries (13) and forced fumbles (three). A top-125 consensus national prospect among juniors, he’s the sixth-highest-rated Marietta recruit this century. He’s similar but taller than Azeez Ojulari, the former Marietta and Georgia defensive end who is now an Atlanta Falcons linebacker. Ham made first-team all-region in basketball and football as a junior.

Dawson Jacobs, Blessed Trinity: Jacobs (6-3, 240) is a consensus top-200 recruit among juniors and his school’s second-highest-rated prospect ever behind brother DJ and ahead of Atlanta Falcons linebacker JD Bertrand. As a first-team AJC all-state performer last season, Jacobs had 96 tackles (68 solo, 28 assists), five sacks and 22 tackles for losses for a 7-5 Class 4A team.