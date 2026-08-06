AJC Varsity Class 3A preseason all-state: Two-way players shine

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is announcing our preseason all-state teams. Today, we announce Class 3A.
Class 7A, 6A, 5A and 4A have already been published.
Best player: Nick Carroll, Toombs County. The 4-star junior had seven touchdowns receiving and seven interceptions for the Class A Division I runner-up last season.
Most highly recruited: Carroll and teammate Jamarcus Johnson, a defensive lineman, are top-75 national prospects among juniors.
Best position: WR/DB types. Anyone listed here as a wide receiver, defensive back or athlete is a two-way player, about as good on either side of the ball.
That’s interesting: Worth County’s Lyndon Worthy has thrown for 9,101 yards in his career and can become the seventh Georgia player to surpass 12,000. Hart County’s Tucker Parson passed for 3,023 yards last season as a freshman, so he’s also on pace for 12,000. Parson played for Rockmart last season. He came to Hart with father Biff, who was hired as head coach.
Snubbed: Columbia safety King Parrom, Pike County lineman Johnson Anderson and Callaway athlete Kaiden James each have more than 12 Division I offers.
Underrated: As a sophomore, Rockmart’s Gavin Green had 54 receptions for 1,337 yards and 15 touchdowns. He returned three kicks or punts for touchdowns and intercepted three passes. He’s 5-10, 170 pounds and ran a 4.5-second 40 at a college camp this summer.
What else is news? Class A Division I finalists Worth County and Toombs County moved up in class to join reigning champion Carver of Columbus. Those three teams have 11 players on this list — four apiece from Carver and Toombs and three from Worth.