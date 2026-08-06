AJC Varsity Class 3A preseason all-state: Two-way players shine

Toombs County wide receiver Nick Carroll and running back Donterrius Mincey react to recovering a fumbled ball by Worth County during the second half of a Class A Division I state championship game Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is announcing our preseason all-state teams. Today, we announce Class 3A.

Class 7A, 6A, 5A and 4A have already been published.

Best player: Nick Carroll, Toombs County. The 4-star junior had seven touchdowns receiving and seven interceptions for the Class A Division I runner-up last season.

Most highly recruited: Carroll and teammate Jamarcus Johnson, a defensive lineman, are top-75 national prospects among juniors.

Best position: WR/DB types. Anyone listed here as a wide receiver, defensive back or athlete is a two-way player, about as good on either side of the ball.