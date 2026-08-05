AJC Varsity preseason all-state 4A: Reigning state champ has 4 selections

Sandy Creek quarterback Caleb Hill (left) drops back for a pass during the Class 3A state championship game Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Five-star Kamarui Dorsey is the highest rated player among the list.

Five-star Kamarui Dorsey is the highest rated player among the list.

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is announcing our preseason all-state teams. Today, we announce Class 4A.

7A, 6A and 5A have already been published.

Best player: Kamarui Dorsey is a 5-star recruit, four-year starter and two-way player. He had 846 receiving yards and nine touchdowns and intercepted four passes last season for an up-and-coming team. He scored four more touchdowns as a quarterback.

Most highly recruited: Dorsey is the highest-rated prospect in Henry County this century, just ahead of NFL player and former Alabama All-American Will Anderson of Dutchtown.

Best position: Defensive back. Corey Hadley (Nebraska) and Ta’Shawn Poole (Florida State) join Dorsey as top 150 national prospects, and the fourth man in this secondary, Dylan Haley, is committed to Tennessee.