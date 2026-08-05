ALL-STATE

AJC Varsity preseason all-state 4A: Reigning state champ has 4 selections

Five-star Kamarui Dorsey is the highest rated player among the list.
Sandy Creek quarterback Caleb Hill (left) drops back for a pass during the Class 3A state championship game Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Sandy Creek quarterback Caleb Hill (left) drops back for a pass during the Class 3A state championship game Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
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56 minutes ago

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is announcing our preseason all-state teams. Today, we announce Class 4A.

7A, 6A and 5A have already been published.

Best player: Kamarui Dorsey is a 5-star recruit, four-year starter and two-way player. He had 846 receiving yards and nine touchdowns and intercepted four passes last season for an up-and-coming team. He scored four more touchdowns as a quarterback.

Most highly recruited: Dorsey is the highest-rated prospect in Henry County this century, just ahead of NFL player and former Alabama All-American Will Anderson of Dutchtown.

Best position: Defensive back. Corey Hadley (Nebraska) and Ta’Shawn Poole (Florida State) join Dorsey as top 150 national prospects, and the fourth man in this secondary, Dylan Haley, is committed to Tennessee.

That’s interesting: Quarterbacks Caleb Hill and Trace Hawkins have led their teams to state championships.

Snubbed: Stephenson junior tight end Xevien Brinson is a top 100 national prospect with high school production to back it up, but the choice here was Mason Hill, a two-way starter from Oconee County who is committed to Virginia.

Underrated: Bryian Duncan Jr.’s production exceeds his 3-star prospect status. For 2025, it showed 736 yards rushing, 767 yards receiving, 20 touchdowns, three interceptions, two blocked field goals and one blocked punt.

What else is news? Sandy Creek, a reigning state champion, has four players on the team. Cairo, Peach County and Troup have three apiece.

Offense

Defense