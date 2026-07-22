AJC Varsity Georgia Power 100 wide receivers: South Georgia well represented in 10 best WRs List includes 6 players committed to play for an ACC or SEC school and more with offers from both conferences. 3-star Class of 2027 wide receiver prospect Taurean Rawlins is a rare Power 4 prospect at Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs. He has a strong interest in Clemson and Georgia, among other schools. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

By Todd Holcomb 23 minutes ago Share

AJC Varsity’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100, a series of 10 articles highlighting some of the state’s best football players, continues today with wide receivers. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered. Quarterbacks and running backs have already been announced. In alphabetical order, here are the top wide receivers ahead of the Georgia high school football season. Jaylen Britt, Newnan: Britt (5-10, 165) had 93 receptions for 932 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior on a 9-3 Class 5A team and was first team AJC all-Southside last season. Britt had more than 300 return yards. He teams with a four-star junior, John Matthews, to form perhaps the state’s premier WR duo. Matthews had 897 yards receiving. While Matthews is a top-400 prospect, Britt has offers from only Furman, Samford and Charlotte so far.

X’Zavier Cannon, Warner Robins: Cannon (5-10, 165) had 65 receptions for 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore and made the AJC’s all-state last season. Warner Robins was 7-5 in Class 4A. Cannon has offers from at least six ACC or SEC schools. Jordan Christie, Southwest DeKalb: Christie (5-11, 190) had 53 receptions for 953 yards and 11 touchdowns and made first team AJC all-state and all-DeKalb County for a 9-3 team last season. He was Region 5-4A’s offensive player of the year. Christie had 690 yards receiving and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. Christie is a three-star prospect and the second-highest-rated Southwest DeKalb wide receiver this century behind current Auburn sophomore Sam Turner. Christie, formerly committed to Georgia Tech, committed to Liberty in June. Sean Green, Camden County: Green (5-11, 165) had 41 receptions for 572 yards and nine touchdowns for a 5-5 Class 6A team last season. He had 48 receptions for 585 yards as a sophomore. He is a consensus top-300 national recruit and Camden County’s highest-rated wide receiver prospect this century. Green, a 4.1-GPA student, committed to Florida State in June. DJ Huggins, Harrison: Huggins (5-11, 165) had 72 receptions for 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns for a 10-2 Class 6A team last season, when he garnered AJC all-state recognition. He had seven 100-yard games. As a sophomore at North Cobb Christian, Huggins had 53 receptions for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns. Huggins is a top-500 national prospect and Harrison’s highest-rated wide receiver prospect in history. Higgins committed to Arkansas in April.

Antwan Lockett, Colquitt County: Lockett (6-0, 173) had 40 receptions for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns for a 9-3 Class 6A team last season. Playing as a sophomore for Dougherty, he had 506 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Lockett is a three-star prospect who committed to Georgia Tech in June.