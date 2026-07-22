Georgia Power 100 wide receivers: South Georgia well represented in 10 best WRs
List includes 6 players committed to play for an ACC or SEC school and more with offers from both conferences.
3-star Class of 2027 wide receiver prospect Taurean Rawlins is a rare Power 4 prospect at Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs. He has a strong interest in Clemson and Georgia, among other schools. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
AJC Varsity’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100, a series of 10 articles highlighting some of the state’s best football players, continues today with wide receivers.
The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered.
Quarterbacks and running backs have already been announced.
In alphabetical order, here are the top wide receivers ahead of the Georgia high school football season.
Jaylen Britt, Newnan: Britt (5-10, 165) had 93 receptions for 932 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior on a 9-3 Class 5A team and was first team AJC all-Southside last season. Britt had more than 300 return yards. He teams with a four-star junior, John Matthews, to form perhaps the state’s premier WR duo. Matthews had 897 yards receiving. While Matthews is a top-400 prospect, Britt has offers from only Furman, Samford and Charlotte so far.
X’Zavier Cannon, Warner Robins: Cannon (5-10, 165) had 65 receptions for 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore and made the AJC’s all-state last season. Warner Robins was 7-5 in Class 4A. Cannon has offers from at least six ACC or SEC schools.
Jordan Christie, Southwest DeKalb: Christie (5-11, 190) had 53 receptions for 953 yards and 11 touchdowns and made first team AJC all-state and all-DeKalb County for a 9-3 team last season. He was Region 5-4A’s offensive player of the year. Christie had 690 yards receiving and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. Christie is a three-star prospect and the second-highest-rated Southwest DeKalb wide receiver this century behind current Auburn sophomore Sam Turner. Christie, formerly committed to Georgia Tech, committed to Liberty in June.
Sean Green, Camden County: Green (5-11, 165) had 41 receptions for 572 yards and nine touchdowns for a 5-5 Class 6A team last season. He had 48 receptions for 585 yards as a sophomore. He is a consensus top-300 national recruit and Camden County’s highest-rated wide receiver prospect this century. Green, a 4.1-GPA student, committed to Florida State in June.
DJ Huggins, Harrison: Huggins (5-11, 165) had 72 receptions for 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns for a 10-2 Class 6A team last season, when he garnered AJC all-state recognition. He had seven 100-yard games. As a sophomore at North Cobb Christian, Huggins had 53 receptions for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns. Huggins is a top-500 national prospect and Harrison’s highest-rated wide receiver prospect in history. Higgins committed to Arkansas in April.
Antwan Lockett, Colquitt County: Lockett (6-0, 173) had 40 receptions for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns for a 9-3 Class 6A team last season. Playing as a sophomore for Dougherty, he had 506 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Lockett is a three-star prospect who committed to Georgia Tech in June.
Colquitt County wide receiver Antwan Lockett (left) makes a catch during the second half against Mill Creek at Mill Creek Community Stadium, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Hoschton, Ga. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)
Taurean Rawlins, Mount Vernon: Rawlins (6-0, 175) had 70 receptions for 1,430 yards and 19 touchdowns for a 6-6 Class A Division I team last season and made AJC all-state. Rawlins is Mount Vernon’s best prospect in history and set to become its first major Division I signee since Marquez Bembry went to Tennessee in 2017. He has a personal best of 10.71 seconds in the 100 meters and won the 60 meters in 6.90 at the Nike Indoor Nationals in March. Rawlins committed to Georgia in May. His nickname is “Prodigy.”
Zyon Robinson, McEachern: Robinson (6-1, 175) transferred from Stockbridge, where he had 44 receptions for 732 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore on an 8-3 Class 4A team last season. He had 451 receiving yards as a freshman. Robinson is a consensus top-150 prospect among juniors and McEachern’s sixth-highest-rated prospect this century and No. 1 wide receiver. He has about eight ACC or SEC offers.
Jaden Upshaw, Lee County: Upshaw is the state’s No. 1 senior WR prospect and Lee County’s No. 2 prospect this century behind Aubrey Solomon. Playing only 10 games, he had 47 receptions for 902 yards and eight touchdowns on an 8-4 Class 5A team last season. He had 842 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore for a 13-1 team. Upshaw committed to Texas A&M in April.
Jabari Watkins, Thomas County Central: Watkins (6-2, 185) had 55 receptions for 847 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Class 5A champions and made AJC all-state last season. As a sophomore, he had 692 receiving yards and five touchdowns. A top-250 consensus prospect, Watkins is Thomas County Central’s fourth-highest-rated recruit this century and No. 1 wide receiver. He has run a 10.94-second 100 meters. He committed to Arkansas in June.