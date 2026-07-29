AJC Varsity Georgia Power 100 defensive backs: 2 highly rated junior prospects top 10 best Latest installment highlights 10 standout defensive backs, including Carrollton’s Tyler Boyd and Gainesville’s Jai’lil Goley. Hebron defensive back Jai’lil Goley (left) intercepts the ball over East Jackson wide receiver Brady Saunders on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Hebron Christian Academy. Goley intercepted six passes and made 29 solo tackles last season. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 32 minutes ago Share

AJC Varsity’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100, a series of 10 articles highlighting some of the state’s best football players, continues today with defensive backs. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered. Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers have already been announced. In alphabetical order, here are the top linebackers ahead of the Georgia high school football season, with ranking information from 247 Composite. Tyler Boyd, Carrollton: The junior (6-0, 185) is Carrollton’s highest-rated recruit this century, ahead of Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis. A cornerback, he’s the consensus No. 40 junior prospect nationally. As a sophomore, Boyd intercepted three (returning two for touchdowns) and made 38 solo tackles (tied for third on the team). Carrollton was 14-1 in Class 7A last season.

Kevin “KJ” Caldwell Jr., Parkview: Caldwell (6-2, 185) is the consensus No. 7 safety prospect nationally and Parkview’s third-highest rated prospect, best on defense, this century. (Parkview’s No. 2 safety prospect this century behind Caldwell is Jeff Francoeur, class of 2002.) Caldwell had 20 solo tackles, 18 assists and four tackles for losses and two sacks on a 4-6 Class 6A team last season. Caldwell committed to NC State in May. Adryan Cole, Douglas County: Cole (6-2, 195) is a consensus top-200 prospect nationally among seniors, and Douglas County’s No. 3 overall recruit this century and No. 1 defensive back. Playing free safety, he was Douglas County’s third-leading tackler as a junior with 69 stops, five tackles for losses, two sacks, three interceptions and one fumble returned for a touchdown. Douglas County was a 9-4 Class 6A team last season. Cole committed to Georgia on July 18. Adryan Cole was Douglas County’s third-leading tackler as a junior with 69 stops, five tackles for losses, two sacks, three interceptions and one fumble returned for a touchdown. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Chance Gilbert, East Coweta: Gilbert (5-11, 170) is a consensus top-100 national senior recruit and East Coweta’s first 4-star recruit this century. As a junior for a 4-8 team last season, Gilbert had 45 solo tackles, intercepted three passes, caught 16 passes for 393 yards and five touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. He made the AJC first-team all-Southside. He has run a personal best 10.57 seconds in the 100 meters. He committed to Auburn in June.

Jai’lil Goley, Gainesville: Playing for Class 3A-A Private champion Hebron Christian last season, Goley intercepted six passes and made 29 solo tackles. He enters Gainesville as a consensus 5-star recruit in the junior class. Gainesville has had only one other 5-star prospect this century — and it wasn’t Deshaun Watson, but current Alabama linebacker Xavier Griffin.