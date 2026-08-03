AJC Varsity preseason all-state 6A: Running backs, offensive linemen are elite

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is announcing our preseason all-state teams. Today, we announce Class 6A.
7A has already been published.
Best player: Quinterrius Gipson is the most decorated Class 6A player as a two-time first-team all-state running back with 4,874 yards and 62 touchdowns from scrimmage in 36 career games. He is coming off a knee injury from the 2025 playoffs. He’s also making a jump in class from 4A.
Best position: Nine of Class 6A’s senior offensive linemen are committed to ACC or SEC schools. The chosen five are Kelsey Adams (Georgia); Jordan Dillon (Georgia Tech); Tyler Ford (Miami); Shavezz Dixon (North Carolina); and Jaylon Moore (Auburn).
Most highly recruited: Thomas County Central defensive lineman Prince Che is the consensus No. 14 player nationally among juniors and No. 2 defensive lineman. He had 18.5 tackles for losses as a noseguard for a 15-0 team last season.
That’s interesting: Effingham County has two preseason all state players — Dillon and defensive back Jernard Albright (committed to Florida State), both seniors. The Rebels almost had a third, defensive lineman Robert Brown, a highly rated junior. Effingham County hasn’t had a first-team AJC all-state player since former NFL and Notre Dame lineman Dusty Zeigler in 1991.
Snubbed: Gainesville running back Nigel Newkirk, a 1,500-yard rusher last season, is set up to have an even bigger year behind Power 4 offensive linemen Ford, Carter Mathis (Pitt) and Bryson Hurt (NC State). And Newnan might have the best QB-WR-WR trio in the state. It comprises QB Brodie Campbell, WR John Matthews and WR Jaylen Britt. None are included here.
Underrated: Previously mentioned Newkirk (Alabama) and Gipson (Georgia Tech) are blue-chip running back recruits, and Creekside’s Gary Walker (Clemson) is rated even higher. So how did Daylan Maxwell get a spot here? Better question might be why so few offers. Maxwell, at 5 feet, 7 inches, only slightly shorter than Gipson, had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 26 touchdowns for Class 5A quarterfinalist Jackson County last season.
What else is news? There are 56 Class 6A seniors or juniors with state rankings in the 247Sports Composite. Most of them play for Creekside (8); Gainesville (8); Lee County (5); Milton (5); Thomas County Central (3); Woodward Academy (3); or Kell (3).