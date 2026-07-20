AJC Varsity Rollout of 2026 Georgia Power 100 begins with these 10 quarterbacks The Georgia Power 100 will be announced over the course of two weeks. Gainesville quarterback Kharim Hughley throws for a touchdown against Rome defensive lineman Dash Kinnebrew during the first half in the GHSA 5A semi-final playoff game at Barron Stadium, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Rome, Ga. Gainesville won 37-6. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 46 minutes ago Share

This is the first in a series of 10 preseason articles that recognize the state’s best high school football players by position. Called the Georgia Power 100, these players are chosen primarily on their high school production track record, though college potential is considered. The Georgia Power 100 begins with 10 quarterbacks. Brodie Campbell, Newnan: Campbell (6-3, 190) is a four-year starter with 5,424 yards and 49 touchdown passes for his career. He was 194-of-297 passing for 2,609 yards and 25 touchdowns for a 9-3 Class 5A team last season. A three-star recruit and primarily a pocket passer, Campbell is Newnan’s top-rated quarterback this century and the school’s seventh-highest overall prospect. Campbell committed to Georgia Tech in June.

Christian “CJ” Cypher, Carrollton: Cypher (6-3, 195) was 155-of-219 passing for 2,285 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions as a freshman last season. He shared the Trojans’ quarterback role with then-senior Mason Holtzclaw, now at Sam Houston, but got most of the snaps in Carrollton’s state finals appearance against Buford. Cypher has more than 20 major Division I offers. He committed to Miami in June. Carrollton quarterback CJ Cypher attempts a pass against Buford in the Class 6A football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. Buford won 28-21. (Jason Getz/AJC) Trace Hawkins, Calhoun: A top-300 national prospect among juniors, Hawkins (6-1, 185) is Calhoun’s top-rated quarterback recruit this century. That’s impressive given that Calhoun has produced 11 all-state quarterbacks since 2000, including the Lamb cousins, Taylor and Trey. Hawkins was 159-of-336 passing for 2,442 yards, 24 touchdowns and three interceptions last season as a sophomore for a 9-3 Class 3A team. As a freshman, he was 165-of-241 for 2,077 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading Calhoun to the 3A title. Hawkins has about a dozen Power 4-conference offers. Kharim Hughley, Gainesville: A consensus top-200 national recruit, Hughley (5-11, 200) is Gainesville’s second-highest-rated QB prospect this century behind Deshaun Watson. As a junior, Hughley was 172-of-284 passing for 2,580 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Class 5A runner-up team. He rushed for 407 yards and nine touchdowns and made all-state. As a sophomore, he was 157-of-262 for 2,888 yards and 24 touchdowns in 11 games. Hughley committed to Clemson the summer before his junior season.

Jayce Johnson, Lowndes: A consensus top-200 national recruit, Johnson (6-4, 210) is Lowndes’ highest-rated quarterback prospect this century ahead of current Rice senior Jacurri Brown. As a junior, Johnson was 86-of-152 passing for 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 658 yards and 14 touchdowns on 108 carries. He passed for 1,799 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore. Lowndes is 10-2 in each of Johnson’s seasons as the starter. Johnson committed to Texas A&M the summer before his junior season.