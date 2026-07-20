Rollout of 2026 Georgia Power 100 begins with these 10 quarterbacks
The Georgia Power 100 will be announced over the course of two weeks.
Gainesville quarterback Kharim Hughley throws for a touchdown against Rome defensive lineman Dash Kinnebrew during the first half in the GHSA 5A semi-final playoff game at Barron Stadium, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Rome, Ga. Gainesville won 37-6. (Jason Getz/AJC)
This is the first in a series of 10 preseason articles that recognize the state’s best high school football players by position.
Called the Georgia Power 100, these players are chosen primarily on their high school production track record, though college potential is considered.
The Georgia Power 100 begins with 10 quarterbacks.
Brodie Campbell, Newnan: Campbell (6-3, 190) is a four-year starter with5,424 yards and 49 touchdown passes for his career. He was 194-of-297 passing for 2,609 yards and 25 touchdowns for a 9-3 Class 5A team last season. A three-star recruit and primarily a pocket passer, Campbell is Newnan’s top-rated quarterback this century and the school’s seventh-highest overall prospect. Campbell committed to Georgia Tech in June.
Christian “CJ” Cypher, Carrollton: Cypher (6-3, 195) was 155-of-219 passing for 2,285 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions as a freshman last season. He shared the Trojans’ quarterback role with then-senior Mason Holtzclaw, now at Sam Houston, but got most of the snaps in Carrollton’s state finals appearance against Buford. Cypher has more than 20 major Division I offers. He committed to Miami in June.
Carrollton quarterback CJ Cypher attempts a pass against Buford in the Class 6A football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. Buford won 28-21. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Trace Hawkins, Calhoun: A top-300 national prospect among juniors, Hawkins (6-1, 185) is Calhoun’s top-rated quarterback recruit this century. That’s impressive given that Calhoun has produced 11 all-state quarterbacks since 2000, including the Lamb cousins, Taylor and Trey. Hawkins was 159-of-336 passing for 2,442 yards, 24 touchdowns and three interceptions last season as a sophomore for a 9-3 Class 3A team. As a freshman, he was 165-of-241 for 2,077 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading Calhoun to the 3A title. Hawkins has about a dozen Power 4-conference offers.
Kharim Hughley, Gainesville: A consensus top-200 national recruit, Hughley (5-11, 200) is Gainesville’s second-highest-rated QB prospect this century behind Deshaun Watson. As a junior, Hughley was 172-of-284 passing for 2,580 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Class 5A runner-up team. He rushed for 407 yards and nine touchdowns and made all-state. As a sophomore, he was 157-of-262 for 2,888 yards and 24 touchdowns in 11 games. Hughley committed to Clemson the summer before his junior season.
Jayce Johnson, Lowndes: A consensus top-200 national recruit, Johnson (6-4, 210) is Lowndes’ highest-rated quarterback prospect this century ahead of current Rice senior Jacurri Brown. As a junior, Johnson was 86-of-152 passing for 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 658 yards and 14 touchdowns on 108 carries. He passed for 1,799 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore. Lowndes is 10-2 in each of Johnson’s seasons as the starter. Johnson committed to Texas A&M the summer before his junior season.
Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central: Playing for Class 5A semifinalist Rome last season, McPherson (5-11, 185) passed for 3,096 yards and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 964 yards and 15 touchdowns. He completed more than 70% of his passes. He was the Region 5-5A player of the year and made AJC all-state. McPherson is a three-star prospect and now the highest-rated Thomas Central QB this century. He has run the100meters in less than 11 seconds. He committed to Duke in March. He transferred to Thomas County Central in June.
Cannon Robinson II, Westlake: Robinson (6-1, 190) was 197-for-342 passing for 2,707 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions as a first-year starting sophomore last season. Westlake was 4-7, taking six losses to eventual quarterfinal-or-better playoff teams. Robinson has more than 12 offers, mostly from mid-major schools that include Georgia State and Kennesaw State.
Joshua Scott, Stockbridge: A three-year starter, Scott (6-0, 185) passed for 2,586 yards, 40 touchdowns to four interceptions and rushed for 438 yards and five touchdowns for an 8-3 Class 4A team last season. He was the Region 2-4A player of the year and the AJC’s first-team quarterback on the all-Southside team. Scott’s most recent offer came this month from Citadel. He has an offer from NC State, the team for which his brother, running back Duke Scott, plays.
Aiden Watson, Harrison: Leading a 10-2 team in the highest classification as a sophomore last season, Watson (6-0, 185) was 173-of-262 passing for 2,433 yards, 23 touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed for 749 yards and 13 touchdowns on 84 carries. He was Region 3-6A’s offensive player of the year. He’s the shortstop and leadoff hitter on Harrison’s baseball team. Watson got his first Power 4 football offer in June, from Iowa State.
Lyndon Worthy, Worth County: Worthy (6-3, 175) is a four-year starter with 9,101 career passing yards and 92 touchdowns. He is on pace to become the seventh Georgia player to pass for more than 12,000 yards in a career, a list that includes Deshaun Watson and Gunner Stockton. As a junior, Worthy led Worth County to the Class A Division I championship. He was 182-of-271 passing for 3,023 yards and 28 touchdowns. Worthy holds one offer, from Troy.