AJC Varsity Georgia Power 100 linebackers: Blessed Trinity 5-star leads list of top 10 Class of 2027 EDGE prospect David Jacobs of Blessed Trinity is the son of former Georgia great DL David Jacobs. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

By Todd Holcomb 15 minutes ago Share

AJC Varsity’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100, a series of 10 articles highlighting some of the state’s best football players, continues today with linebackers. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered. Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen and defensive linemen have already been announced. In alphabetical order, here are the top linebackers ahead of the Georgia high school football season, with ranking information from 247 Composite. Gregory Batson, Lee County: Batson (6-1, 215) was Lee County’s second-leading tackler as a junior and leader as a sophomore. He has 39 tackles for losses and 15 sacks in his career. He is a top-500 senior prospect and Lee County’s best inside linebacker recruit in history. He has a handful of ACC and SEC offers, including one from Georgia Tech. He decommitted from Florida State in June.

Jeremiah Culpepper, Troup: Culpepper (6-2, 206) is a consensus top-300 national senior recruit and Troup’s best linebacker prospect this century. An AJC all-state pick, he had 59 total tackles and 10-2 Class 3A team with 16 tackles for losses and 12 sacks last season. He committed to Ole Miss in May. Joshua Echols, Buford: Echols (6-0, 210) is the most productive returning defensive player for reigning consensus national champion Buford. He had 99 total tackles, 12 tackles for losses, 10 QB hurries and four sacks as a junior. Echols is a three-star prospect who committed to Middle Tennessee in June. Jake Godfree, North Gwinnett: Godfree (6-0, 215) was first-team AJC all-state and the Region 7-6A player of the year in 2025. He’s a four-year starter (his teams are 32-7 in that time) with 348 total tackles, 44 tackles for losses, 17 sacks and 12 forced turnovers for his career. He has scored seven touchdowns as a short-yardage back. Godfree is a three-star prospect, listed at just 5-11 on recruiting sites. He committed to N.C. State in May. North Gwinnett linebacker Jake Godfree celebrates his team's 21-7 win against Colquitt County at Tom Robinson Field at North Gwinnett High School, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Joakim Gouda, McEachern: Gouda (6-2, 225) is a consensus top-200 national prospect among seniors and McEachern’s best linebacker prospect this century. He had 100 tackles (59 solo, 41 assists) in nine games for 4-6 South Paulding last season. He committed to Georgia in June.