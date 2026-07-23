AJC Varsity Georgia Power 100 tight ends include highest-rated GISA prospect this century Other top TEs include Stephenson’s 7th top-100 prospect this century, as well as commits to Clemson and Virginia. John Milledge Academy tight end Asa Wall, the son of former UGA fullback JT Wall, committed to the Bulldogs during his sophomore year last fall. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

By Todd Holcomb 14 minutes ago Share

AJC Varsity’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100, a series of 10 articles highlighting some of the state’s best football players, continues Thursday with tight ends. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered. Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers have already been announced. In alphabetical order, here are the top tight ends ahead of the Georgia high school football season. Carter Blackwell, Lee County: Blackwell (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) had 24 receptions for 465 yards and five touchdowns for a 10-2 Class 5A team last season and made AJC all-state. An outstanding blocker, he can play attached or as an H back. Blackwell is a 3-star prospect who committed to Clemson in May.

Xevien Brinson, Stephenson: Brinson (6-6, 235) transferred from Arabia Mountain, where he led his team in receptions as a junior (30 receptions, 469 yards, six touchdowns in 10 games) and as a freshman (35 catches for 534 yards and five TDs in 20 games). He is the consensus No. 70 junior prospect nationally and Stephenson’s seventh top-100 prospect this century. (Only Buford and Grayson, with eight apiece, join Stephenson with more than five.) Brinson has more than 30 offers, including those from Georgia and Georgia Tech. Mason Hall, Oconee County: Hall (6-4, 220) was the Region 8-3A player of the year and first-team AJC all-state tight end as a junior, when he had 45 receptions for 625 yards and five touchdowns for a 7-5 team. He also had 30 tackles as a linebacker. Hall had 64 receptions for 803 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. Hall, the son of Oconee County coach Ben Hall, is a 3-star prospect who committed to Virginia in June. Grant Haviland, Milton: Haviland (6-5, 235) made the AJC’s all-state team and was its first-team all-North Fulton tight end in 2025, when he had 24 receptions for 343 yards and four touchdowns for an 8-4 Class 5A team. Haviland is a top-300 national prospect who committed to Vanderbilt in April. He’s the second-highest-rated Milton tight end behind Ethan Barbour, who now plays for Georgia. George Lamons Jr., Brooks County: Lamons (6-4, 220) is a consensus top-300 prospect and Brooks County’s second major Division I recruit this century behind former Georgia cornerback Malkom Parrish. He had 30 receptions for 399 yards and three touchdowns last season, far off his monster sophomore campaign, during which he had 63 receptions for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Class A Division II runner-up.

Max Patterson, North Gwinnett: Patterson (6-6, 240) was the AJC’s first-team Class 6A and Gwinnett County tight end in 2025, when he had 38 receptions for 439 yards and seven touchdowns for a 12-2 team. He is a consensus top-500 national prospect and North Gwinnett’s best tight-end prospect since Jared Cook, who went on to play a long time in the NFL.