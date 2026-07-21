AJC Varsity Georgia Power 100 running backs: State champion is also its highest-rated RB Get to know the Peach State’s top high school football RBs ahead of the 2026 season. Creekside running back Gary Walker makes a catch during the Class 4A semifinal against Kell at Creekside High School on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Fairburn. Walker is the highest-rated senior running back prospect in Georgia. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 28 minutes ago Share

AJC Varsity’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100, a series of 10 articles highlighting some of the state’s best football players, continues today with running backs. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered. Quarterbacks have already been announced. In alphabetical order, here are the top running backs ahead of the Georgia high school football season. Jerry “Andrew” Beard II, Prince Avenue Christian: Beard (5-10, 198) is a top-200 national senior recruit who rushed for 1,292 yards, caught 31 passes for 450 yards and scored 18 touchdowns last season for an 8-4 Class 2A private school team. He had a bigger sophomore campaign — with 1,937 rushing yards, 525 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. He was the AJC’s 3A-A Private offensive player of the year in 2024. Beard is Prince Avenue’s second-highest rated recruit in history behind former Georgia and Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Beard, a 4.0 GPA student, committed to Florida in May.

Zachary Belyeu, North Cobb: Belyeu (5-11, 210) is a top-300 national recruit among juniors who rushed for 1,244 yards and 25 touchdowns on 155 carries last season for an 8-4 Class 6A team. He had 20 receptions for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Belyeu (pronounced “bell-yoo”) was the co-offensive player of the year in Region 5-6A. He is North Cobb’s third-highest rated recruit this century and No. 1 running back. Belyeu has more than 35 offers. Marquis Fennell, Valdosta: Fennell (5-10, 185) was the AJC Class 6A offensive player of the year and Region 1-6A player of the year last season, when he rushed for 1,480 yards and 23 touchdowns, and caught 53 passes for 764 yards and 10 touchdowns for a 12-2 Class 7A team that made its deepest playoff run in the highest classification since 2003. Fennell had 1,291 yards from scrimmage the season before. Fennell, who holds a 4.0 GPA, is a 3-star prospect who committed to Stanford in June. He pronounces his name “mar-KEES fah-NELL.” Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson, Kell: Gipson (5-8, 205) is a two-time first-team AJC all-state player, a two-time Region 6-4A offensive player of the year and a 2025 AJC Cobb County offensive player of the year. He rushed for 1,918 yards and 24 touchdowns (8.0 yards per carry) and caught 11 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns last season for an 11-3 Class 4A team. His season ended with a knee injury early in the semifinals. Gipson is a three-year starter (for teams that are 27-10) with 4,343 rushing yards and 62 touchdowns in his career. A top-300 national recruit, Gipson is Kell’s third-highest rated prospect in history behind former Georgia Tech and NFL running back Jonathan Dwyer (now Gipson’s position coach at Kell) and ahead of current NFL safety Brian Randolph. Gipson (5-10, 205) committed to Georgia Tech in May. Kell running back Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson carries the ball for a touchdown against Cambridge on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Kevin Hartsfield, Newton: Hartsfield (6-0, 210) is the nation’s No. 1 running back prospect among juniors. He rushed for 1,302 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games as a sophomore for an 8-4 Class 6A team. He rushed for 724 yards as a freshman. He’s a top-50 national recruit with more than 45 offers. He is Newton’s highest-rated prospect in history ahead of former Georgia and current Arizona State cornerback Nyland Green.