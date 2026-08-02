AJC Varsity preseason all-state: Running backs stand out in Class 7A

Brookwood senior running back Brayden Tyson (center), a South Carolina commit, has 4,057 yards rushing and 645 yards receiving and 51 touchdowns in his career. (Jamie Spaar for the AJC)

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is announcing our preseason all-state teams. Today we begin with Class 7A.

Best player: Valdosta running back Marquis Fennell is the reigning offensive player in the highest classification. He produced 2,240 yards from scrimmage and scored 33 touchdowns for a 12-2 last season.

Best position: Running back. Fennell and Brookwood’s Brayden Tyson are seniors who have had the most productive careers, but younger players Kevin Hartsfield of Newton, Christian Schettini of Northgate, Zach Belyeu of North Cobb and transfer Zachary Watts of Carrollton are blue-chip recruits coming off 1,000-yard seasons.

Most highly recruited: McEachern’s Casey Barner is the consensus No. 1 safety prospect among juniors and the No. 10 prospect overall in his class.