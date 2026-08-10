AJC Varsity Class A preseason all-state: Linebackers lead the way

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is announcing our preseason all-state teams. Today, we announce Class A.
Class 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A have already been published.
Best player: Kamarion Johnson had 11 touchdown receptions and five interceptions as a two-way starter for state semifinalist Clinch County last season. He is committed to Florida.
Best position: Five returning linebackers made AJC all-state last season. All are here.
Most highly recruited: Johnson, the consensus No. 412 overall player nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
That’s interesting: Lincoln County running back/defensive back Jonathan Norman won the 100 and 200 meters in the Class A Division II track-and-field meet in May. He can become the 11th Norman from Lincoln County to be named to an all-state football team since 1976.
Snubbed: Bowdon quarterback Connor Daniel is unproven as he attempted only three passes last season (completing them all), but there’s something not right about having no Red Devils quarterback here. Bowdon has won four straight state titles with four first-team all-state quarterbacks — Josh Hopkins (2025), Charles Maxell (2024), Kyler McGrinn (2023) and Robert McNeal (2022) — an unprecedented feat.
What else is news? Three players committed to Power 4 schools play in Class A. In addition to Johnson (Florida), they are Emanuel County Institute cornerback Chase Johnson (Virginia Tech) and Macon County running back Noah Parker (Georgia).
Offense
- QB - Traviian Miller, Clinch County
- QB - Ellis Denham, Seminole County
- RB - Earnest McIntosh, McIntosh County Academy
- RB – Jakeyveon “Noah” Parker, Macon County
- WR - Kamarion Johnson, Clinch County
- WR - Ty’Quavion Pinkard, Taylor County
- OL - John Harden, Bowdon
- OL - Walter Keen, Lincoln County
- OL - Colby Gates, Manchester
- OL - Jeric Peeples, Wheeler County
- OL - Jewun Westberry, Macon County
- ATH - Aiden Jones, Lincoln County
- PK - Leo Inostrosa, Lake Oconee Academy