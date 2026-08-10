AJC Varsity Class A preseason all-state: Linebackers lead the way

Lincoln County running back Jonathan Norman (center) scores a touchdown against Bowdon defensive backs Jett Abrams (left) and Mykah Patterson during the Class A Division II championship game in 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is announcing our preseason all-state teams. Today, we announce Class A.

Class 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A have already been published.

Best player: Kamarion Johnson had 11 touchdown receptions and five interceptions as a two-way starter for state semifinalist Clinch County last season. He is committed to Florida.

Best position: Five returning linebackers made AJC all-state last season. All are here.

Most highly recruited: Johnson, the consensus No. 412 overall player nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.