AJC Varsity Georgia Power 100 specialists: Two top-10 nationally ranked kickers make list Punters, kickers, long snappers and returners all represented. LaGrange kicker Cooper Metcalf ir the No. 4 junior kicker nationally. Aaron McWilliams, of East Coweta, is the No. 8 senior kicker nationally. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 2 hours ago Share

AJC Varsity’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100, a series of 10 articles highlighting some of the state’s best football players, continues today with specialists, which include kickers, punters, long snappers and return men. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered. Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs have already been announced. In alphabetical order, here are the top specialists ahead of the Georgia high school football season, with ranking information from 247 Composite. Carter Allen, Bremen: Carter (6-3, 180) was the AJC’s Class A Division II all-state punter last season, when he averaged 44 yards on 41 punts with 15 downed inside the 20-yard line, nine inside the 10 and eight inside the 5. He was 6-of-8 on field goals (missing from 57 and 55 yards) with a long of 47. He put 45 of his 49 kickoffs into the end zone. Allen is a pitcher who committed to Georgia Tech baseball in December.

Graham Anand, Greater Atlanta Christian: Anand (5-11, 180) made all 60 of his extra point tries and eight of 10 field goal tries — including a 60-yarder from a free kick — last season. He was the AJC’s Class 3A-A Private all-state and all-Gwinnett County placekicker. He put 17 kickoffs in the end zone and averaged 38.7 yards per punt. He’s rated the No. 78 kicker and No. 67 punter nationally among seniors by Chris Sailer Kicking. Anand committed to Army in June. Tyler Baradel, Marist: Baradel (6-2, 175) made the AJC’s all-state team last season, when he was 15-of-21 on field goals with a long of 51 yards and put 63 of 81 kickoffs in the end zone. He made a 34-yard field goal in the final seconds of Marist’s 23-20 victory over North Oconee in the Class 4A quarterfinals. He was the AJC’s all-DeKalb County placekicker. He’s rated the No. 40 kicker and No. 57 punter nationally among seniors by Chris Sailer Kicking. Baradel committed to Wake Forest in July. He had been committed to Yale. Leif Hansen, Sequoyah: Hansen (5-11, 180) made 10 of 12 field goal tries with a long of 49 yards, made 64 of 66 extra points, put 86 of 92 kickoffs into the end zone and averaged 38.9 yards per punt. He’s rated the No. 15 senior kicker nationally by Kohl’s Kicking. Zayden Lassiter, Bleckley County: Lassiter (6-3, 190) is a four-year starter who committed to Georgia Tech in June. He is the nation’s No. 3 long snapper prospect, according to Rubio Long Snapping. He is a reserve tight end. Lassiter is the son of Bleckley head coach Von Lassiter and brother of Zach Lassiter, a former long snapper for Mercer and Western Kentucky.

Jakob Madden, Lowndes: Madden (6-2, 205) averaged 39.5 yards per punt in 2025. He’s rated the No. 6 senior punter nationally by Kohl’s Kicking. Madden de-committed from Air Force in June while getting other Division I offers, including one from Georgia State.