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Georgia baseball claims first SEC Tournament championship in dominant fashion

The NCAA announced Georgia will be one of the 16 regional hosts for NCAA Baseball Tournament.
Georgia’s Michael O'Shaughnessy, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Georgia’s Jack Arcamone during the first inning against Georgia Tech in a NCAA baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia’s Michael O'Shaughnessy, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Georgia’s Jack Arcamone during the first inning against Georgia Tech in a NCAA baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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With an 11-1 run-rule win vs. Arkansas Sunday, Georgia baseball earned its first ever SEC Tournament championship.

Despite the roughly two hour and 45-minute rain delay in Hoover, Alabama, the Bulldogs and their red-hot offense kept rolling.

This marked the first time that Georgia had advanced to the SEC Tournament championship since 1989, when it lost to Auburn 2-1. The Bulldogs won the regular season conference title for the first time since 2008.

The Field of 64 for the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament is scheduled to be announced Monday at noon on ESPN2. The NCAA announced on Sunday the 16 regional sites, and Georgia was named as one of the regional hosts.

Georgia’s resume was so strong, the Bulldogs weren’t relying on the conference tournament to prove their case for a Top 8 national seed. But they certainly made a statement and collected their first conference championship trophy.

The Bulldogs came out swinging, getting on the board with back-to-back RBI doubles by center fielder Rylan Lujo and first baseman Brennan Hudson. An RBI single by left fielder Kenny Ishikawa and a two-run home run by designated hitter Jack Arcamone made it 5-0.

Catcher Daniel Jackson’s RBI single in the second inning made it 6-0, with Georgia scoring two more runs in the third, one on a run-scoring single by third baseman Tre Phelps and one on an Arkansas throwing error.

The Razorbacks got their lone run in the sixth inning off a solo home run by center fielder Maika Niu, but Georgia’s offense just kept coming, with second baseman Ryan Wynn drawing a bases-loaded walk and Arcamone adding an RBI single.

All in all, Georgia went 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

With a 10-run lead, the Bulldogs only needed seven innings to get the mercy-rule win.

Georgia starter Paul Farley got the win, giving up zero runs on six hits, striking out six in four innings pitched.

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

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