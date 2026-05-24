Sports Dream complete 15-point comeback to down Mercury Dream close game on 14-5 run in 82-80 victory. Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) celebrates after defeating the Dallas Wings in a WNBA game at Gateway Center Arena on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Atlanta. Atlanta Dream won 86-69 over Dallas Wings. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 25 minutes ago Share

Everything buzzed in Gateway Center Arena in College Park as the Dream completed an impressive comeback. Momentum skewed toward the Mercury for much of Sunday afternoon’s game, but the Dream overcame it all to win 82-80. The Dream (4-1) trailed the Mercury 75-68 with 2:28 to play in the game. But a big layup from Dream center Angel Reese and key dishes from guard Jordin Canada to Allisha Gray and Izzy Borlase swung the pendulum their way.

Then Canada turned on the jets for a layup in transition that tied the game at 75 with just over a minute to play. The Dream finished the comeback after struggling to establish themselves early. Quick stats Rhyne Howard finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Canada had 11 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists, while Reese had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Gray finished with 18 points. Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas had 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Key moment As the Dream tried to come back from a double-digit deficit, some of that momentum got stifled.

Officials upgraded back-to-back fouls called on the floor, leading to a five-point swing for the Mercury. First, officials called for a review on a foul called on Reese. The Dream center came down with contact on the Mercury’s Kyara Linskens that sent the big to the floor. Though Reese was in motion, officials signaled to review the play and upgraded the call to a flagrant-one penalty. It gave Linskens two free throws and Mercury possession. Then, officials whistled Canada for a foul after she contested a 3 from Mercury’s Kiana Williams. The shot fell short, but officials blew the whistle and called for a review before upgrading the call and awarding three free throws. Williams made all three free throws, and the Dream trailed the Mercury by eight, 62-54, with 8:21 to play. Highlight play The Dream returned from halftime with some urgency after trailing 44-37 after the first 20 minutes. A 10-2 run, bolstered by the outside shooting of Howard, helped the Dream cut their deficit to one point, 48-47, before the Mercury called a timeout.