Atlanta Falcons With Tua looking over shoulder, Falcons QB Penix says he’s ‘running my own race’ Competition for starting job begins this week. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is seen on the sidelines after leaving the field with an apparent injury during the second half of an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 28 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons rightly aren’t sold on Michael Penix Jr. as their quarterback. That’s why they signed Tua Tagovailoa and then declared an open competition for the starting job. That contest began in earnest this week with organized team activities. Penix is practicing just six months after surgery to repair the ACL in his left knee. Tagovailoa is getting a chance to rejuvenate his career after the Dolphins gave up on him.

Penix said his goal remains the same: Be ready to play for the opening game at Pittsburgh on Sept. 13. He said Tagovailoa’s presence doesn’t add any urgency to his comeback attempt. “I’m running my own race,” Penix said Tuesday. “I can’t look in another lane. But, at the same time, we are working together. That’s what it’s all about, working together and helping each other finish the race. “We want to come out on top, as far as this team.” Penix obviously wants to come out on top, as far as his position.

He got the job when Kirk Cousins flamed out in 2024. Penix doesn’t have a hold on it because of inconsistent performances in 12 starts before he underwent his third ACL surgery (the other two were on the right knee). Also, there’s a new front office and coaching staff.

I wonder if those circumstances will make Penix push too hard before his knee is ready. He said his experience returning from the two previous ACL surgeries would help him to resist that impulse. “Absolutely,” Penix said. “But sometimes that’s what it takes. I’m doing whatever my trainers are telling me right now and trusting that, trusting the process and taking it one day at a time.” On this day, Penix participated in 7-on-7 drills. None of the quarterbacks faced a real pass rush. The sessions were further modified for Penix. The offensive and defensive linemen didn’t move at the snap, so as not to risk accidental contact with Penix. Before practice, this is what coach Kevin Stefanski said he wanted to see from his quarterbacks: “It’s grasping our system, taking the lead in that regard and going and operating at high level in these practices … It is really a passing drill that skews the advantage to the offense. We want our guys to operate well in those periods, and pitch and catch at a good clip.”

Here’s what I saw from Penix: 2-for-5 passing with an interception during his first turn, 4-for-4 during his second turn, and 4-for 5 with two touchdowns (and one dropped pass in the end zone) during goal-to-go drills. The totals for Tagovailoa: 13-for-14, two TDs and a pick. Artificial practice situations in shorts aren’t good for drawing any firm conclusions. Penix made strong throws outside the numbers, as usual. He made passes on the move. Remember, he just had ACL surgery in November. It looked to me like Penix wasn’t putting much weight on his back (left) foot when planting to pass on drop backs. “I feel like myself,” he said. “I feel great. I feel really great. I feel really good right now. I’ll just say, as long as nobody falls into my leg right now. I feel like I’m right where I need to be.” We’ll see if Penix can get there by Sept. 13. Signing Tagovailoa as insurance was a good move by the Falcons. They are avoiding the mistakes made by the franchise before the 2023 season.

The Falcons finally had significant salary-cap space that year but passed on the chance to sign Lamar Jackson and didn’t add a proven starter during free agency. Coach Arthur Smith’s options were Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. Bad QB play that season factored heavily in the 7-10 finish that cost Smith his job. The Falcons couldn’t afford to ride with Penix as the only option this year. Tagovailoa comes with plenty of question marks, most of them related to his health, but he was a good starter as recently as 2023. The Falcons didn’t have enough salary cap space to sign a QB with fewer warts. Once training camp starts in July, some Falcons practices will include pads and more contact. Penix won’t be able to participate until he’s medically cleared. The chances are high that Tagovailoa will get many more practice snaps than Penix through the summer. Penix has been in this situation before. He sat behind Cousins before his rookie season. Penix has been sidelined by major injuries four times previously. There were two ACL surgeries and two different shoulder injuries during college. “It’s not my first rodeo,” Penix said. “It’s not my first time sitting there and not taking as many reps, you know? Like I said, I’m focused on me and whatever I can do each and every day to make sure my body is ready for whatever comes next.