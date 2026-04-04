Atlanta Braves Pitching continues to carry Braves The team’s starters have National League-best 2.06 ERA. Braves pitcher Grant Holmes throws against the Diamondbacks on Friday, April 3, 2026, in Phoenix. Holmes’ gem Friday lengthened the team’s eight-game stretch of solid pitching to start the year. (Rebecca Noble/AP)

By Chad Bishop April 4, 2026 Share

PHOENIX — Pitching continues to be the story in the early stages of the season, and the current road trip, for the Braves. Grant Holmes’ gem Friday at Chase Field in a 2-0 Braves’ win over the Diamondbacks lengthened the team’s eight-game stretch of solid pitching to start the year. The Braves (6-2) have three shutouts in eight games, something that hadn’t been done by the franchise since 1993.

“I feel like it’s a lot different than last year,” said Holmes, who made one start during the Braves’ 1-7 record through eight games in 2025. “We go out there and try to give it our all. The bullpen’s shut everything down. The starters, we’re doing our part. It’s really nice knowing every day you’re gonna come in, there’s a good chance you’re gonna get five or six innings from each guy. There’s a good chance we’re gonna put you in a pretty good spot to win a ballgame.” RELATED Albies, Olson go back-to-back in Braves’ shutout of Diamondbacks Holmes no-hit the Diamondbacks through 5⅓ innings Friday before giving up a one-out single in the sixth. He got out of that inning with a 4-6-3 double play to complete six scoreless frames. Holmes, Chris Sale, Reynaldo López and Bryce Elder have now combined to throw 40 innings, strikeout 28 hitters and allow just six earned runs to the tune of a 1.35 ERA. Impressive for a group that was doubted coming out of spring training because of past injuries and inconsistencies. “Even when we broke camp, I still felt pretty good about our rotation,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Friday. “Maybe it wasn’t the depth that we thought we might have going into the season, but our starting five, I still felt really good about. These guys are throwing the ball really well.”