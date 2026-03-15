Atlanta Braves Elder goes five strong as Braves starting pitching continues to shine The last five starters have combined to allow just three earned runs in the last 21 innings. Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder throws during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Bryce Elder helped keep the Braves’ recent run of strong starting pitching success going with five solid innings Saturday at CoolToday Park. Elder, Didier Fuentes, Grant Holmes, Spencer Strider and JR Ritchie have combined to allow just three earned runs over the last 21 innings. That quintet has totaled 27 strikeouts while giving up just four combined hits. Elder’s only hit allowed Saturday was a leadoff double in the top of the second that Braves right fielder Mike Yastrzemski lost in the sun.

“I’ve always taken a little bit to get rolling (in spring training) so I thought today, outside of kind of the bumpy first two hitters of the third, I thought it was pretty clean,” Elder said. “I thought my tempo and everything and my timing down the mound was good, so I was pleased with it.” RELATED Postcards from Florida: Follow Chad Bishop’s first Braves spring training Elder walked the first two hitters he faced in the third, which came back to bite him. Vinny Capra scored for the Red Sox on a fielder’s choice later in the inning. The right-handed Elder, however, retired the next seven he faced and ended his night with a strikeout of Tsung-Che Cheng, Elder’s sixth strikeout of the night. Elder got nine swings and misses and threw a first-pitch strike on 13 of the 17 batters he faced.

“Just kind of made guys swing and kind of forced them to go,” Elder added. “Obviously, not getting behind is important and that showed tonight.”