Ozzie Albies overjoyed by Andruw Jones’ Hall of Fame election

The second baseman praises fellow Curaçao native, calling the honor meaningful for their home island.
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (left) and former player Andruw Jones embrace on the field as Jones’ number, 25, is retired on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Atlanta. Albies, the longest-tenured active Brave, has a special friendship and connection with Jones. (Brynn Anderson/AP 2023)
By
27 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Andruw Jones’ Hall of Fame election invoked celebration from the Braves and their fans everywhere. But it meant the most to his native Curaçao.

Jones became the first Curaçaoan to reach the Hall. Jones is an iconic figure in the country, shaping generations of ballplayers who followed him — including Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Albies, the longest-tenured active Brave, obviously has a special friendship and connection with Jones. He spoke on his fellow Curaçao native’s election Wednesday.

“Definitely really cool,” Albies said. “I think I congratulated him like four times. We all pushed for him to be in there a long time ago. He deserved it. He had 10 Gold Gloves in center field, what he did always — he was always about the game, making those nice plays. It means a lot for Curaçao, too, first ever. That was really special for him.”

Jones is one of the more illustrious players in Braves history. He’s best known for the aforementioned Gold Gloves; his defensive brilliance has led many to declare him the game’s all-time best defender. He also slugged over 400 home runs.

Albies, meanwhile, is among the more accomplished second basemen in Braves history. He’s a three-time All-Star and World Series champion (2021). He’s among several Curaçaoans to play for the Braves since Jones, a list that includes players like Andrelton Simmons, Kenley Jansen and Jurickson Profar.

Albies and Jones will be spending even more time together soon. Jones will manage Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic next month. Albies will be his second baseman.

“Really excited for that moment,” Albies said. “He asked me about it and right away I said yes, no doubt. I’ve never done it, I’m looking forward to it.”

Netherlands’ first game of the WBC will be against Ronald Acuña Jr. and Venezuela on March 6 in Miami.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

