Ozzie Albies overjoyed by Andruw Jones’ Hall of Fame election

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (left) and former player Andruw Jones embrace on the field as Jones’ number, 25, is retired on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Atlanta. Albies, the longest-tenured active Brave, has a special friendship and connection with Jones. (Brynn Anderson/AP 2023)

Jones became the first Curaçaoan to reach the Hall. Jones is an iconic figure in the country, shaping generations of ballplayers who followed him — including Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies .

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Andruw Jones’ Hall of Fame election invoked celebration from the Braves and their fans everywhere. But it meant the most to his native Curaçao.

Albies, the longest-tenured active Brave, obviously has a special friendship and connection with Jones. He spoke on his fellow Curaçao native’s election Wednesday.

“Definitely really cool,” Albies said. “I think I congratulated him like four times. We all pushed for him to be in there a long time ago. He deserved it. He had 10 Gold Gloves in center field, what he did always — he was always about the game, making those nice plays. It means a lot for Curaçao, too, first ever. That was really special for him.”

Jones is one of the more illustrious players in Braves history. He’s best known for the aforementioned Gold Gloves; his defensive brilliance has led many to declare him the game’s all-time best defender. He also slugged over 400 home runs.

Albies, meanwhile, is among the more accomplished second basemen in Braves history. He’s a three-time All-Star and World Series champion (2021). He’s among several Curaçaoans to play for the Braves since Jones, a list that includes players like Andrelton Simmons, Kenley Jansen and Jurickson Profar.