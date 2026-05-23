Atlanta Braves Martín Pérez continues to be the unsung MVP for the Braves’ pitching staff The 14-year MLB veteran has ‘been a great model for other pitchers,’ Walt Weiss says. Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Martín Pérez stands on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

By Chad Bishop 31 minutes ago Share

However the rest of the Braves’ season pans out, the organization better send its flowers to Martín Pérez for what he has meant to the club through 30% of the schedule. Pérez was the unsung hero once again this week for the Braves. He toed the rubber at loanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday and turned in another performance that was invaluable in so many ways.

“Yeah, can’t talk about him enough. I’ve talked about him a lot, and I’m happy to do it again. He’s been a great pro. And he’s performed in a variety of roles,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “I told him he’s got a punch card for my office, because I’m always calling him in and telling him we’re changing roles with him. Going to and from the bullpen, into the rotation, sometimes late notice based on our need, and he’s done it with a smile. Has been really valuable for us. So, what a pro.” Pérez threw 23 pitches Tuesday in the first inning, the second of which was hit for a home run by Xavier Edwards. An infield single followed by a two-out walk later in the inning put Pérez in more dire straits. Kyle Stowers took the first pitch, a sinker, he saw from Pérez and lined it into the right field corner for a two-run double. Pérez had given up three runs — and the Braves’ short-lived, two-run advantage — before getting out of the first inning. But Pérez hasn’t stuck around the majors this long without finding a way to survive. He gave up just one more run, on a sacrifice fly, and went on to strike out 10 hitters — something he had never done in his 14-year MLB career.

“First inning was this or that, but he showed he knows how to win,” Braves utility man Mauricio Dubón said. “(He) comes out here and shoves, and whatever the team asks him to do, he’ll do it. Great attitude, great everything. He’s a veteran guy, you know? He always makes fun of himself, saying he throws 90 (mph). I call him ‘Picasso,’ painting corners. It’s pretty nasty just watching him.”