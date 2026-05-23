Martín Pérez continues to be the unsung MVP for the Braves’ pitching staff

However the rest of the Braves’ season pans out, the organization better send its flowers to Martín Pérez for what he has meant to the club through 30% of the schedule.
Pérez was the unsung hero once again this week for the Braves. He toed the rubber at loanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday and turned in another performance that was invaluable in so many ways.
“Yeah, can’t talk about him enough. I’ve talked about him a lot, and I’m happy to do it again. He’s been a great pro. And he’s performed in a variety of roles,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “I told him he’s got a punch card for my office, because I’m always calling him in and telling him we’re changing roles with him. Going to and from the bullpen, into the rotation, sometimes late notice based on our need, and he’s done it with a smile. Has been really valuable for us. So, what a pro.”
Pérez threw 23 pitches Tuesday in the first inning, the second of which was hit for a home run by Xavier Edwards. An infield single followed by a two-out walk later in the inning put Pérez in more dire straits. Kyle Stowers took the first pitch, a sinker, he saw from Pérez and lined it into the right field corner for a two-run double.
Pérez had given up three runs — and the Braves’ short-lived, two-run advantage — before getting out of the first inning.
But Pérez hasn’t stuck around the majors this long without finding a way to survive. He gave up just one more run, on a sacrifice fly, and went on to strike out 10 hitters — something he had never done in his 14-year MLB career.
“First inning was this or that, but he showed he knows how to win,” Braves utility man Mauricio Dubón said. “(He) comes out here and shoves, and whatever the team asks him to do, he’ll do it. Great attitude, great everything. He’s a veteran guy, you know? He always makes fun of himself, saying he throws 90 (mph). I call him ‘Picasso,’ painting corners. It’s pretty nasty just watching him.”
Pérez (2-2, 2.85 ERA) got four strikeouts with his change-up, three with his cutter, two with his fastball and another with his sinker. He did all that over five innings during his sixth start (his first since May 6). Pérez also has four relief appearances.
“Obviously a great pitcher, but you’re not in this league that long without being professional, being a good teammate, being ready when your name’s called,” Braves first baseman Matt Olson said. “He’s been bouncing back and forth a little bit from starter to bullpen, you don’t hear anything out of him. It says a lot for a guy that’s done it for so long.”
Because the Braves sent rookie JR Ritchie to Triple-A on Tuesday, Pérez might be able to relax a bit now as he is penciled in to start Sunday at Truist Park against the Nationals. Then again, if the Braves get in a bind and need someone to eat some innings in relief, Pérez will likely be that guy, too.
And he’ll get the job done.
“He covers us in the bullpen when we need coverage, and we plug him back into the rotation and he gives us five or six innings — good innings,” Weiss said. “He’s performed through it all. And he’s been a great leader for this team. Been a great model for other pitchers to see. He just cares about winning. He loves being here. He’s been really valuable for us.”