When Arthur Blank assumed Raheem Morris was ‘going to win a lot of games’

They are words that Arthur Blank probably would like to have back. The Falcons owner spoke them on a videoconference he held with media shortly after he hired Raheem Morris to be his new coach in January 2024.

Obviously, every owner is going to be confident about his or her new coach. But a revisiting of Blank's flawed assumption might be a useful expenditure of paragraphs. Arthur Smith was dismissed after the 2023 season because he failed to lead a roster thought to be playoff-worthy into the postseason. Morris was hired to take that next step. And he has not done that, not even in the least competitive division in the NFL.

Depending on your level of desperation, you could be encouraged that the Falcons now are playing like they are capable of, winning three games in a row after securing their eighth consecutive losing (and non-playoff) season. They could win their fourth in a row against the Saints to end the season.

And the process of hiring a new coach or, worse, cleaning house, is something Blank might like to avoid. One other statement Blank made in that February 2024 videoconference, about coaching changes, also is intriguing: "I wouldn't encourage people to do it on a regular basis," he said. "I think the longer you can do without it, (the better). The last three years (with Smith) was a very short run for us." Regardless, if Blank decides to keep Morris and Fontenot because he believes they've earned the right to a third season together (it would be Fontenot's sixth in his role) or because the strong finish gives him confidence that the Falcons are about to take off in 2026, it would nevertheless fly in the face of what he believed to be true in February 2024. Namely, that the franchise was ready to win that season and Morris was the right coach to make it happen. Further, what might be even more difficult to reconcile is what prompted Blank in the first place to offer his assumption that the Falcons would win "a lot of games."