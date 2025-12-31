Atlanta Falcons Falcons defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus dodges major injury ‘We dodged a big-time bullet,’ coach Raheem Morris says. Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus will not play when the Atlanta Falcons face the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, who was having a breakthrough season, injured his hamstring in the 27-24 win over the Rams on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There was concern that he suffered a major knee injury after the game by Falcons coach Raheem Morris. Dorlus will not play when the Falcons (7-9) face the Saints (6-10) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We dodged a big-time bullet,” Morris said Wednesday. “We feel pretty good about the injury. He’s going to miss a couple of weeks. Obviously, he’ll miss this game. We do know what happened as opposed to what everybody thought.” RELATED Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has ‘a different energy this year’ Dorlus was injured on a running play by Rams back Kyren Williams with 12:53 left in the third quarter. “I know, it’s not a ligament,” Morris said. “We dodged a big-time bullet that way. … He has an injury that’s going to require a couple of weeks.” Dorlus was drafted in the fourth round (109th) out of Oregon in 2024. He played in only two games as a rookie.