Falcons defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus dodges major injury

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, who was having a breakthrough season, injured his hamstring in the 27-24 win over the Rams on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
There was concern that he suffered a major knee injury after the game by Falcons coach Raheem Morris. Dorlus will not play when the Falcons (7-9) face the Saints (6-10) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“We dodged a big-time bullet,” Morris said Wednesday. “We feel pretty good about the injury. He’s going to miss a couple of weeks. Obviously, he’ll miss this game. We do know what happened as opposed to what everybody thought.”
