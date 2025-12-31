Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus dodges major injury

‘We dodged a big-time bullet,’ coach Raheem Morris says.
Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus will not play when the Atlanta Falcons face the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus will not play when the Atlanta Falcons face the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
9 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, who was having a breakthrough season, injured his hamstring in the 27-24 win over the Rams on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

There was concern that he suffered a major knee injury after the game by Falcons coach Raheem Morris. Dorlus will not play when the Falcons (7-9) face the Saints (6-10) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We dodged a big-time bullet,” Morris said Wednesday. “We feel pretty good about the injury. He’s going to miss a couple of weeks. Obviously, he’ll miss this game. We do know what happened as opposed to what everybody thought.”

RELATED
Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has ‘a different energy this year’

Dorlus was injured on a running play by Rams back Kyren Williams with 12:53 left in the third quarter.

“I know, it’s not a ligament,” Morris said. “We dodged a big-time bullet that way. … He has an injury that’s going to require a couple of weeks.”

Dorlus was drafted in the fourth round (109th) out of Oregon in 2024. He played in only two games as a rookie.

RELATED
Falcons’ second-year defensive tackles Orhorhoro and Dorlus coming on

In the new attacking-style defense implemented by first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Dorlus was thriving.

He played in 15 games and made nine starts. He has 8.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for loss. He also made 27 tackles.

Ruke Orhorhoro is listed as Dorlus’ backup on the Falcons’ depth chart.

RELATED
Victory over Rams is latest proof Falcons improving near end of losing season

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Saints Titans Football

Falcons opponent: A quick look at Tyler Shough and the surging Saints

Five things we learned from the Falcons’ win over the Rams

Falcons’ report card from Monday: Team earns high marks in win over Rams

Keep Reading

Falcons’ injury report: Mike Hughes to miss second consecutive game

Falcons’ report card from Monday: Team earns high marks in win over Rams

Falcons are hoping to follow Rams’ model to sustained winning

Featured

Hoschton Police Department and ICE operation

‘I’ll bring ‘em to you’: Hoschton police teamed with ICE at traffic stops

These are the 10 questions that will shape Georgia politics in 2026

Senior Atlanta Housing official accused of defrauding Section 8 program