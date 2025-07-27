Atlanta Falcons Q&A with Falcons GM Terry Fontenot: ‘We have to prove it with our actions’ Atlanta’s front office quietly believes it has a roster talented enough to end team’s seven-season playoff drought. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot addresses members of the press Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Flowery Branch. Despite gentle prodding from the media, Fontenot declined to weigh in on the contract status of Drake London and Kyle Pitts. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, who’s set to enter his fifth season with the team, addressed the media before practice Sunday. He was not forthcoming about the contract situations of wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, but noted that the team likes both of the players whose contract expire after the upcoming season.

Explore Arthur Blank’s confidence in Falcons’ improvement has familiar ring He stopped short — several times — of declaring that this team will end the seven-season playoff drought. Here’s what Fontenot had to say: (Some answers were edited for brevity and clarity.) OPENING STATEMENT: “We’re real excited about where we are right now. We’re in Day 5 of training camp. It’s been a real competitive camp. The guys are really working all the way from the offseason and the buildup to this, getting prepared for this. The guys have really hit the ground running.”

Q: Are you confident in the defense’s ability to create turnovers?

A: “Very confident in the defense. It kind of showed (Saturday) in practice. (Coach) Raheem (Morris) said this in the team meeting that we understand that after every practice, somebody’s going to be frustrated. Because the way practice goes is, if the defense is really successful in that practice, then the offense wasn’t successful and vice versa. “ Q: Was the workout for D.J. Chark already set up before Darnell Mooney suffered his injury? A: “It was already planned, believe it or not. So, one of the quarterbacks was working with him in Dallas, believe it or not, this summer. He had been telling us about him and how good he looked. So, we had already scheduled that workout. (The injury) happened to be afterwards. He (Chark) looked really good. We know the type of player he is. He’s had some unfortunate injuries in his career, but he showed up in really good shape. He’s a really smart guy. He’s already picking things up really well, so it was truly already planned.” Q: Which quarterback? A: “So, we told Easton (Stick) that this is your first. So we told him this is your first transaction because you recommended him. He came in, he looked good, so now it’s on you.”

A: "We won't get into it. We won't talk specifically about the contract. But I understand the question and why you ask it. We do love Drake; it's all positive with him." Q: Does it benefit the team to sign him earlier or do the Falcons prefer to wait?

A: “There are times that, as you study the market, there are times going early to the market can be beneficial. … But then there’s also times if you look at it historically, that it’s OK to wait for the appropriate time. So we weigh those factors. … It’s a case-by-case basis, but we are real clear with how we feel about Drake.” Q: What went into the decision to have Ryan Neuzil step into the center position after Drew Dalman left in free agency? A: “So, when we had to play him, he started eight games last year. We were 5-3 in the games that he started. … So, it has a lot to do with him, the cohesiveness of the group in general.” Q: How are you guys approaching Kyle Pitt’s contract situation after this year? A: “Yeah, same like with what we just said with Drake (London) or any other player, we wouldn’t talk about him. We’re not going to talk about specific contracts.”

A: "So if, ok, let me ask you this question: If you turn the cameras off and start talking about it, do you think it would stay in this room? (No, we're reporters. laughter). But look, I'll say this about Kyle. … We're talking about how guys showed up in great shape and showed up the right way. Kyle did the same thing. We were managing in the offseason the right way. Then he's in the summer, those guys really did a lot of work together. He showed up in great shape and showed up in his mentality. … We're very excited about where Kyle is right now." Q: Has the team's stance on backup quarterback Kirk Cousins remained the same? A: "Kirk's been the ultimate professional. I think Raheem said this — outside, it's a lot more of a deal than it is in the building. He shows up. He does his job. … He's been a great professional. He's handled himself well." Q: Arthur Blank said he feels pretty good about this team. Do you echo those sentiments?

A: “We’re blessed to have Arthur Blank’s constant support. What I mean is, whatever we need, Arthur’s going to do whatever he can for us to be as effective as we can with whatever we need. And again, you see the facility and the reason the fans couldn’t be here last year with all the construction and the weight room. … But if you look at all the areas and any enhancement, any improvement, he gives us everything we need to be successful.” Q: What have you seen in the early days in camp from Kyle Pitts that make you think he’s here and ready to work? A: “Kyle’s has had some challenges. Kyle has had the injury, he’s had a number of different quarterbacks. When you really go back through it, what’s he had: five, four different quarterbacks? (Actually six). So, there’s all those things. There’s chemistry factors. There’s all these different things. He’s had some challenges, but he’s got the right mindset. … He really wants to be the best that he can for us. … He looks good physically. He’s moving well. He’s as healthy as he’s been.” Q: This (franchise) hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2017. What makes you believe that this current roster can take that next step and get back in the playoffs? A: “It’s been a number of years. I totally understand that. But we’re focusing on the process of doing everything we can do right now. … Those questions can be challenging sometimes because I’m not going to sit up here and go through our roster and tell you all of the reasons that I believe that we’re going to be effective. We can’t do that. We’re not going to come up here and talk about how good we’re going to be. We have to prove it with our actions. That’s how we’re going to speak this year.”