Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Morris on losing Penix to injury: ‘It’s just heartbreaking’ As Atlanta waits for a second opinion on its QB, coach turns focus to ending the team’s 5-game skid. Falcons coach Raheem Morris (center) has a discussion with referees during the second half against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Raheem Morris confirmed Monday afternoon that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a knee injury and is headed for short-term injured reserve. “It’s just heartbreaking for him to go out and get hurt,” Morris said.

RELATED Opinion: Falcons turn to Kirk Cousins, which isn’t the most hopeful plan Penix, who received an MRI at the team’s facility earlier Monday, is set to get a second opinion. Also, wide receiver Drake London suffered a strained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and is week-to-week, according to Morris. Kirk Cousins will take over at quarterback for the Falcons. “The transition will be going to Kirk,” Morris said. “Get a chance to get Kirk out there as the starting quarterback. He’ll go through all of the rotations this week.”

Morris would not confirm multiple reports that Penix suffered a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Penix was injured in the third quarter of Sunday’s 30-27 overtime loss to the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I don’t want to say that because it’s just not my place to say that,” Morris said. “I want those guys to get a chance to look at it and see it. Go look in and get all the details about it. I want to make sure before we have to confirm anything about (media reports).” Morris knows that Penix may miss the remainder of the season. “There’s always concern,” Morris said. “Hurting for the young man. Especially with how well he was playing at the beginning of that football game, really finding his groove.” The Falcons are uncertain about Penix’s timeline for his recovery or if he will have surgery. “That’s going to come with the second opinion,” Morris said. “That’s going to come with everything that we’ve got going on. It’s just a process you go through.”

RELATED Opinion: A question for Arthur Blank: Is this the best that the Falcons can do? Penix suffered a bone bruise to the left knee earlier this season that caused him to miss the game against Miami on Oct. 26. Cousins was ineffective in the 34-10 loss. Morris discussed the injury during the team meeting Monday morning. He also addressed the five-game losing streak. “We keep letting these opportunities slip between our fingers and our hands, and whatever else you want to say,” Morris said. “We’ve got to go out there, and we’ve got to win these football games.” Morris believes they have enough talent to win more games. “The guys can, and they’re capable of doing it,” Morris said.