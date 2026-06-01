Politics

Georgia’s 33-cent gas tax will return Wednesday

The state suspended the taxes in March, including 37 cents on diesel, amid rising fuel prices caused by the war in Iran.
Duncan Butler fills up his gas tank at Buddy’s gas station in Atlanta in April. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Duncan Butler fills up his gas tank at Buddy’s gas station in Atlanta in April. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By
24 minutes ago

Georgia’s 33-cents-per-gallon tax on gasoline will return Wednesday after Gov. Brian Kemp declined to extend a suspension lawmakers approved amid soaring fuel prices during the war with Iran.

Georgia was the first state to suspend its gas tax, which also includes a 37-cents-per gallon levy on diesel. Last month, Kemp extended that suspension for another two weeks to get drivers through the busy Memorial Day weekend.

But on Monday, a spokesperson for Kemp said he would let the gas tax suspension expire at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The spokesperson said the governor made the decision “with oil prices now holding relatively steady,” noting the state must keep “a financial eye toward any unexpected needs in the future.”

Georgia’s gas tax pays for road maintenance and construction. Motorists collectively saved about $200 million a month while it was suspended.

Motorists will notice the increase at the pump over the next few days. Though the gas-tax suspension saved motorists money, it couldn’t halt the rise in prices amid the war.

The average price of regular gasoline in Georgia was $3.83 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA. When lawmakers suspended the tax in March the price was $3.79 a gallon — up from $2.70 in February.

Staff Writer Amy Wenk contributed to this story

About the Author

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

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