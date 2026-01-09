Georgia Bulldogs Latest Georgia transfer portal additions give real boost to 2026 roster Thursday was a fruitful day for the Bulldogs football program. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (left) attempts a pass under pressure from Auburn defensive end Amaris Williams on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. Williams appeared in 11 games last season for Auburn, finishing with 14 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

ATHENS — Thursday proved to be a fruitful day for the Georgia program when it comes to the transfer portal. The Bulldogs made three notable additions, landing Auburn defensive lineman Amaris Williams, Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion and USC cornerback Braylon Conley.

For a Georgia program that hasn’t been aggressive in terms of using the transfer portal, the Thursday additions are all the more important. Canion was the first of the three to commit Thursday. He took a visit to Georgia on Tuesday after spending the previous two seasons at Tech. RELATED Georgia pulls wide receiver Isiah Canion from rival Georgia Tech At 6-foot-4, Canion brings some much-needed size and physicality to the Georgia wide receiver room. Colbie Young and Noah Thomas are both moving on to the NFL. For the Yellow Jackets last season, Canion had 33 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns. With the Bulldogs having to replace six of their top seven pass receivers, Canion should have plenty of opportunity to make an impact for the Bulldogs.

Georgia might well add another wide receiver via the transfer portal, with Vanderbilt’s Tre Richardson visiting this week. The Bulldogs will expect more production of their young receivers like Talyn Taylor, Landon Roldan and CJ Wiley, who were all freshmen this past season.

As for Williams, Georgia got an up-close look at the defensive end earlier this season when the Bulldogs played Auburn. Williams appeared in 11 games last season for Auburn, finishing with 14 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He gives Georgia’s defensive line another big body. At 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, Williams has a lot of physical similarities to that of Gabe Harris. His presence was badly missed by Georgia in the season-ending loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, as Harris dealt with turf toe. Easing the burden on Harris would go a long way toward making the Georgia defensive front more disruptive in 2026. RELATED CJ Allen the latest Georgia Bulldog to announce his 2026 NFL draft plans “Gabe’s a wrecker, man. He wrecks things,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Harris. “He’s tough, physical, relentless. He’s been a force with our defense, and he’s one of those guys that doesn’t question things. He just gets out there and works, competes and gets better, and I’m really proud of the improvement he’s made for our defense.” It’s been a very good week for the Georgia defensive line as it retools for next season. While Georgia did lose Christen Miller to the NFL draft, the Bulldogs retained defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod. As it stands, the Georgia defensive line should be a strength in 2026. That’s been a recipe for success for the Bulldogs in championship seasons.