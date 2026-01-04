Georgia Bulldogs Georgia lands first transfer portal commitment in Clemson defensive back Khalil Barnes Barnes started 9 games for the Tigers this year at safety and had 40 tackles. Clemson safety Khalil Barnes tackles Furman running back Ben Croasdale in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

Georgia has made an addition to the 2026 roster, adding safety Khalil Barnes via the transfer portal. Barnes took a visit to Georgia on Saturday. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The Clemson transfer was a multiyear starter for the Tigers. What’s more, Barnes played at North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia. The Bulldogs have signed wide receiver Landon Roldan and outside linebacker Khamari Brooks in recent classes. In three seasons at Clemson, Barnes notched 139 tackles, 7 interceptions and 6.5 tackles for loss. Georgia will see safety JaCorey Thomas move on to the NFL after this season. The Bulldogs also saw safety Kyron Jones miss the final eight games of the 2025 season because of a foot injury.

The Bulldogs bring back sophomore safety KJ Bolden. Georgia signed six defensive backs as a part of the 2026 recruiting cycle, with Jordan Smith, Zech Fort and Blake Stewart projecting as safeties.