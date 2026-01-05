Georgia Bulldogs The 2026 NFL draft decisions that Georgia football needs to monitor 10 Bulldogs whose return to Athens would raise hopes for the 2026 season. Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling reacts after the Bulldogs' 39-34 loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Some Georgia players walked off the field against Ole Miss on Jan. 1 knowing they had played their final game for the Bulldogs. Such was the case for wide receiver Colbie Young.

RELATED How Nick Saban would ‘fix’ college football transfer portal “It meant everything,” Young said. “Unfortunately, this is my last game, and I got to be out there to contribute to this team. I couldn’t ask for anything more.” Others admitted they still were unsure about their prospective NFL futures. Linebackers CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson, the engines on defense for Georgia this season, both told DawgNation after the game that they still had some thinking to do when it comes to declaring for the NFL draft. “It’s something I just have to talk with my family, my coaches, you know,” Allen said. “Really haven’t put too much thought into it.” Defensive tackle Christen Miller moved quickly, as he announced Saturday that he would be entering the NFL draft. Miller bypassed the 2025 draft to return to Georgia for a fourth season and to graduate.

Allen and Wilson aren’t the only two who have decisions to ponder. A handful of Bulldogs will have to decide if it is better to jump to the NFL now or return to Georgia for another season. Players such as Jordan Davis and Nolan Smith greatly helped shape the 2021 and 2022 national championship teams by returning to school for another season.

Below are the players to keep an eye on in terms of their coming NFL decisions. The deadline for Georgia players to declare for the 2026 NFL draft is Jan. 14. Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling This may well be the most important decision for the next season. Monroe Freeling emerged as a capable left tackle in his first full season as a starter. He played in every game, starting in 13 of them. He showed impressive toughness by playing through an ankle injury in Georgia’s win over Auburn, which earned him SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors. Freeling has the kind of traits NFL teams look for at left tackle. He doesn’t currently have the ideal number of starts to be a high-end draft pick, but neither did Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims. Both ended up being first-round picks. If Freeling gets a first-round draft grade from the NFL advisory board, it would be hard to turn that down. But with NIL, perhaps Georgia can make it worth Freeling’s while to come back to Athens for a fourth season, gain some more experience and position himself as a high-end offensive tackle prospect for the 2027 draft.

Wide receiver Zachariah Branch Zachariah Branch carried the Georgia passing offense in 2025. He set a school record for receptions in a season with 81. He led the team in yards with 811 and touchdowns with six. Branch was the only Georgia pass catcher to finish with more than 400 receiving yards. He’s elite in the screen game and an asset as a returner as well. Mel Kiper Jr. currently has Branch rated as the No. 22 overall player in the draft class. He’s not the biggest wide receiver, which will put a cap on his draft range. Ladd McConkey was taken with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 draft. It’s believed that Branch’s draft range is comparable. It would be a boon for Georgia if Branch were to return next season, but that seems unlikely given everything he has going for him after an exemplary 2025 season. Quarterback Gunner Stockton Gunner Stockton is draft-eligible and had an impressive season statistically. He accounted for 34 total touchdowns and finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting.

Yet the performance against Ole Miss showed a number of areas in which Stockton can continue to get better. Stockton also is not an elite athlete at the position, even if he is more than willing to put his body on the line. RELATED What’s next for Gunner Stockton after first full season at Georgia? He also has only 15 career starts. While Stockton hasn’t publicly announced anything, it would seem to be a safe bet he returns next season. Linebacker CJ Allen Allen seems like Georgia’s best bet to be a first-round pick. He was a consensus All-American this past season, leading the team in tackles and tackles for loss. Roquan Smith, Jalon Walker and Quay Walker are recent examples of first-round linebackers from Georgia. If Allen can join that group, he should probably move on to the NFL after a great career in Athens. Linebacker Raylen Wilson Wilson’s future is much less certain than that of Allen. He’s got a near equal amount of experience as Allen, just not the same level of production.

Wilson is a better athlete than Allen and would likely be one of the better testers at the NFL Scouting Combine, should he attend. Georgia has Chris Cole, Justin Williams and Zayden Walker primed for bigger roles in 2026. But having a senior with as much experience as Wilson would provide a real boost to the Georgia defense. Offensive tackle Earnest Greene There is a world where Georgia has to replace both of its starting offensive tackles. Earnest Greene has had some really strong stretches of play during his four-year stay in Athens. But injuries have also hindered him, including in 2025.

RELATED ‘His eyes were smiling’: Earnest Greene III playing for dad who suffered stroke Greene has positional flexibility, which should only help him at the next level. But perhaps a full season of strong play, like he had in 2023, would do wonders for his NFL draft stock. Of course, health can’t be guaranteed, which only further highlights the difficulty of Greene’s decision. Tight end Lawson Luckie Oscar Delp is moving on to the NFL and Lawson Luckie could join him, given that Luckie is draft-eligible. Luckie is one of the tougher and more impressive players on the team. Even among a loaded tight end group, Georgia would want Luckie back for his leadership alone. Working in Georgia’s favor is that the Bulldogs signed Carter Luckie as a four-star defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The ability to play with his brother is something the NFL cannot offer the Georgia tight end at this point in time. Defensive end Gabe Harris The loss of Gabe Harris was felt in Georgia’s season-ending defeat to Ole Miss.

Harris missed the game because of a turf toe injury, prematurely ending what had been a great season for the junior. He played his best football at the end of the season, finishing with four tackles for loss in the final four games he played in. Georgia’s defensive front was young in 2025. Getting a veteran like Harris back would be significant for the group in 2026. Center Drew Bobo Much of what was said about Harris is true for Drew Bobo. His season was cut short after suffering a foot injury against Georgia Tech. Perhaps no one was more impacted by Bobo’s foot injury than Stockton, who didn’t seem to trust his pocket against Ole Miss. Bobo has made only 14 career starts, but he played at an All-SEC level this season. The foot injury and lack of starts have Bobo’s stock trending in the wrong direction. That may prove to be a great thing for the 2026 Georgia team.