Talyn Taylor suffers upper body injury, Georgia freshman WR requires surgery

There’s no definitive timetable for his recovery.
Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor is not able to complete the catch during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 27, 2025, in Athens. Alabama won 24-21 over Georgia. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
39 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor will need surgery after sustaining an upper-body injury at practice on Thursday.

Per a Georgia spokesperson, there is no definitive timetable for his recovery but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Taylor was a five-star wide receiver prospect in Georgia’s 2025 signing class.

He had two receptions for 28 yards in four games this season. Taylor had a pivotal drop in the loss against Alabama.

After the drop, Coach Kirby Smart showed his belief in the freshman.

“Talyn’s deal was tough, but Talyn will grow from it,“ Smart said. ”He’s a tough, competitive kid, he practices his butt off.

“Every time we’ve called his number, he’s answered it. He’s going to continue to do that. I mean, the guy’s a worker. I told him that, look, we’re going to come back at you and continue to use you, and just keep getting better. That’s all you can do, keep getting better.”

Georgia takes on Kentucky this Saturday at noon.

