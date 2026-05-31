AJC Varsity Mount Vernon WR Taurean Rawlins commits to Georgia football Rawlins plays at Mount Vernon School for former UGA great Terrence Edwards 3-star Class of 2027 wide receiver prospect Taurean Rawlins is a rare Power 4 prospect at Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs. He has a strong interest in Clemson and Georgia, among other schools. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

By Jeff Sentell 32 minutes ago Share

It only seemed like a matter of time between Georgia and 3-star WR Taurean Rawlins. When Rawlins told DawgNation earlier this spring about what it was like this winter when he was offered by receivers coach James Coley, it was clear that the Bulldogs were going to be tough to beat.

The Dawgs didn’t get beat, despite offers from big schools like Indiana, Miami and Ohio State over the last few months. Rawlins, fresh off his first official visit to check out UGA this weekend, released the word on his social media that he’d made his commitment to the 2027 class. Rawlins, who’s been timed at 10.65 seconds in the 100, caught 67 passes for 1,395 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2025. That’s 20.8 yards per catch.

He told DawgNation on Sunday afternoon that this shuts down his recruiting process.

“I figured it was time since I already felt at home and my family loved it just as much as I did,” Rawlins said. The 247Sports Composite rates him as the nation’s No. 58 WR and the No. 478 overall prospect for 2027. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 51 WR and No. 458 overall. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound rising senior now becomes the ninth commitment of the 2027 class in Athens. Rawlins also becomes the only wideout in the class. He’s the seventh offensive prospect that has committed to the 2027 class at UGA. He now stands as the fourth-highest-rated commitment of the class. The 3-star was the first of this weekend’s 16 official visitors to announce a commitment after the visit. The speedy playmaker is coached at Mount Vernon School by former UGA great Terrence Edwards. He clearly has the SEC legend’s stamp for a lot of reasons.