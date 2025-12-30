Georgia Bulldogs Ellis Robinson IV embodies Georgia growth entering Sugar Bowl Robinson is living up to the No. 1 he wears on his jersey with Ole Miss showdown on deck. Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (left) is unable to make an intended catch under pressure from Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

NEW ORLEANS — Georgia’s defense is on a roll, and no player represents why more than Ellis Robinson IV. “He’s definitely become a top corner in the nation,” UGA safety KJ Bolden said Tuesday at the Sugar Bowl media day at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.

“He loves to go against the best receivers every day, and he loves to compete, talk — he might talk smack with you.” There wasn’t a whole lot for Robinson to say last season, however, as he was staring down the barrel of the dreaded “bust” label after not living up to the recruiting hype. Robinson, signed out of the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as the No. 1-ranked cornerback per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the No. 2 overall player in the nation in the 2024 Class, simply didn’t have the necessary physical style his first year on campus. It led to an unexpected redshirt season, as Robinson appeared in only four games and played 51 defensive snaps for the 2024 Bulldogs.

One year later, Robinson is living up to his No. 1 jersey number as a finalist for the FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year and cornerstone to UGA's ascending defense.

“There’s a lot of guys that have grown up over the course of the year. ... The more you play, the more confidence you gain,” UGA defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said. “I think (Robinson) kind of embodies everything that we’re talking about there. As he’s played more, he’s gained more and more confidence. He’s had a lot of ability from the beginning. There’s multiple layers to your growth as a football player, right?” Robinson weathered his first layer of exposure this season, when Tennessee torched him and the Georgia secondary for much of the game, including a 72-yard touchdown catch by All-SEC receiver Chris Brazzell that came despite Robinson getting called for pass interference. Bolden, who like Robinson endured growing pains his first season, understood what his teammate was going through after the game against Tennessee — a 44-41 overtime victory in September, but a game that showed Robinson would need to turn things around quickly to be an effective starter for the Bulldogs. “I feel like we, as a whole DB corps, made some mistakes in that game,” Bolden said. “We didn’t look good at all, but seeing (Robinson) bounce back from that — I know a lot of people were bashing him in the media — but blocking that out ... he just kept getting better every week.”