James Pearce Jr. revitalizes Falcons pass rush with double-digit sack rookie season

The Falcons were criticized when they traded their 2026 first-round pick in a deal to move back into the first round to select James Pearce Jr. at No. 26 overall last spring. Now, 10.5 sacks later, they feel vindicated.

“We took a chance with James,” safety Jessie Bates III said. “We traded our first-round pick for this year, and it paid off, I think.” Pearce concluded his phenomenal rookie season with another pair of sacks in the 19-17 win over the Saints on Sunday, bringing his season total to 10.5. He’s the franchise’s first double-digit sack artist since Vic Beasley (15.5) in 2016. He fell just shy of equaling the Falcons’ rookie record (Claude Humphrey, 11.5 in 1968). Still, it’s the highest rookie sack total since Micah Parsons had 13 in 2021. RELATED With two sacks by James Pearce Jr., Falcons break franchise record “It feels great to have my name beside greatness,” Pearce said of getting mentioned with Parsons.

A man of few words, Pearce lauded the team around him for helping him reach the historic plateau. Still, this is a major individual accomplishment. It’s a testament to his physical gifts and development throughout the season while logging around 55% of the snaps.

Remember, entering last season, Pearce was commonly considered a potential top-5 draft choice at Tennessee. His perceived stock dropped throughout the 2024 campaign and he ended up a late first-round pick. His rookie season resembled the type of showing one would expect from a top-10 pick, so it would appear even in dealing away a future first-rounder — which will be slotted in the teens — the Falcons had good returns. This is extremely rare territory for a rookie edge rusher. That’s often a position that requires patience for payoff. But Pearce, who had 19.5 sacks across three collegiate seasons with the Volunteers, provided immediate production. RELATED Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ win over the Saints “We went out and traded back into the first round to get a really talented football player,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “I thought it was something that was very unique, to have the relationship with your general manager and your owner, to have those conversations and put yourself in position to do those things. All decisions you make, they’re always hard, they’re always tough, they’re always going to be heavily criticized. “But it sure is nice when a guy comes out performs the way you think he’s capable of doing. For James to come out here and get better and better over the course of the season, to finish with 10.5 sacks, arguably the rookie of the year, a guy who’s gotten better throughout the process and helped us get after the quarterback and become a better defense than we were in the past, I can’t say enough about him.”

Pearce’s rookie sack totals surpassed multiple premium edge-rusher draftees in recent history, including Travon Walker (3.5), Aidan Hutchinson (9.5), Kayvon Thibodeaux (4), Will Anderson (7), Laiatu Latu (4) and Dallas Turner (3). The Falcons organization will spend the spring and summer giddy over Pearce’s prospects for Year 2. He needs to develop a more all-around game, like fellow rookie starter Jalon Walker, but his explosiveness as a pass rusher already makes the pick look brilliant. RELATED PHOTOS: Falcons defeat Saints to win season finale A towering presence, Pearce brought a needed nastiness and edge to the defense along with his quarterback hunting. This franchise has been doomed to a poor pass rush throughout its playoff drought. Finally, with Pearce and Walker, among others, there seems to be direction here. “J-Walk next to (Pearce), those two together are like big brother and little brother,” Bates said. “Just seeing how they worked together and got better, I really think they’re starting to figure it out. Excited for what’s to come.” If lead executive Terry Fontenot retains his job, the Pearce pick will be a reason. If Morris keeps his post, Pearce’s play would have plenty to do with it. In fact, Pearce affected the NFC South outcome — he had two sacks against the Buccaneers last month in the Falcons’ one-point win, then notched another two Sunday in a result that created a three-way tie that sent Carolina to the postseason.