Atlanta Falcons Here are 10 potential coaching candidates for the Falcons’ open position Many of the possible options to replace Raheem Morris will be coaching in the playoffs. Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula — pictured during a June 2024 practice — is a possible option to become Atlanta's next head coach after Raheem Morris was fired Sunday. (Robert Gauthier/TNS)

The Falcons are in the early stages of a reset after firing head coach Raheem Morris on Sunday following a second consecutive 8-9 finish. It’ll be an offseason of change, as general manager Terry Fontenot is also out. The Falcons are using consulting firms to help with their search.

Here are 10 names to watch as the Falcons look to find their next head coach: — Klint Kubiak, Seahawks offensive coordinator: Son of former NFL coach Gary Kubiak. He worked wonders with quarterback Sam Darnold this season. — Chris Shula, Rams defensive coordinator: Son of Dave Shula. Nephew of Mike Shula. Grandson of legendary coach Don Shula. He was hired to replace Raheem Morris in L.A. in 2024. — Jesse Minter, Chargers defensive coordinator: He was Jim Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator at Michigan and is considered one of the hottest names.

— Anthony Weaver, Dolphins defensive coordinator: He had a virtual interview with the Falcons in 2024. His defense shut down the Falcons this season in a 34-10 win.

— Lou Anarumo, Colts defensive coordinator: He interviewed for the defensive coordinator position with the Falcons last season. Helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl. — Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator: Former UGA assistant who’s crafted some creative offenses for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. — Eric Bieniemy, Bears running backs coach: If discipline was a problem with the Falcons, he’d come in and clean things up. There wouldn’t be any wide receivers screaming at coaches on the sideline. — Jeff Hafley, Packers defensive coordinator: Former head coach at Boston College (2020-23). He’s also coached with the Bucs, Browns and 49ers. — Mike LaFleur, Rams offensive coordinator: Was an offensive intern with the Falcons in 2015-2016. Went with Kyle Shanahan to San Francisco. Runs the outside zone scheme that the Falcons like to run.