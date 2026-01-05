Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Here are 10 potential coaching candidates for the Falcons’ open position

Many of the possible options to replace Raheem Morris will be coaching in the playoffs.
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula — pictured during a June 2024 practice — is a possible option to become Atlanta's next head coach after Raheem Morris was fired Sunday. (Robert Gauthier/TNS)
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula — pictured during a June 2024 practice — is a possible option to become Atlanta's next head coach after Raheem Morris was fired Sunday. (Robert Gauthier/TNS)
By
1 hour ago

The Falcons are in the early stages of a reset after firing head coach Raheem Morris on Sunday following a second consecutive 8-9 finish.

It’ll be an offseason of change, as general manager Terry Fontenot is also out. The Falcons are using consulting firms to help with their search.

Here are 10 names to watch as the Falcons look to find their next head coach:

Klint Kubiak, Seahawks offensive coordinator: Son of former NFL coach Gary Kubiak. He worked wonders with quarterback Sam Darnold this season.

Chris Shula, Rams defensive coordinator: Son of Dave Shula. Nephew of Mike Shula. Grandson of legendary coach Don Shula. He was hired to replace Raheem Morris in L.A. in 2024.

Jesse Minter, Chargers defensive coordinator: He was Jim Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator at Michigan and is considered one of the hottest names.

Anthony Weaver, Dolphins defensive coordinator: He had a virtual interview with the Falcons in 2024. His defense shut down the Falcons this season in a 34-10 win.

Lou Anarumo, Colts defensive coordinator: He interviewed for the defensive coordinator position with the Falcons last season. Helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl.

Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator: Former UGA assistant who’s crafted some creative offenses for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Eric Bieniemy, Bears running backs coach: If discipline was a problem with the Falcons, he’d come in and clean things up. There wouldn’t be any wide receivers screaming at coaches on the sideline.

— Jeff Hafley, Packers defensive coordinator: Former head coach at Boston College (2020-23). He’s also coached with the Bucs, Browns and 49ers.

— Mike LaFleur, Rams offensive coordinator: Was an offensive intern with the Falcons in 2015-2016. Went with Kyle Shanahan to San Francisco. Runs the outside zone scheme that the Falcons like to run.

Grant Udinski, Jaguars offensive coordinator: Has worked wonders with quarterback Trevor Lawrence this season. He was assistant quarterbacks coach in Minnesota.

RELATED
Opinion: Falcons’ playoff-worthy roster wasn’t enough reason to keep GM Terry Fontenot

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons vs Buffalo Bills
OPINION

Changing coach and GM only start of what Falcons franchise needs

1h ago

Starting over: Falcons move on from coach Raheem Morris, GM Terry Fontenot

2h ago
OPINION

Falcons’ playoff-worthy roster wasn’t enough reason to keep GM Terry Fontenot

2h ago

Keep Reading

Changing coach and GM only start of what Falcons franchise needs

1h ago

Falcons coach Raheem Morris makes late case to keep job for third season

Falcons’ playoff-worthy roster wasn’t enough reason to keep GM Terry Fontenot

2h ago

Featured

Juwad Maynard holds a banner during a protest in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, against the U.S. military action in Venezuela. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

‘No blood for oil’: Atlanta protesters decry U.S. involvement in Venezuela

FROM

Is Atlanta the Black mecca, according to Mayor Andre Dickens?

OPINION

Gridlock Guy: Think headlights are too bright? Here’s what crash data says.