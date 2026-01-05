Ken Sugiura Changing coach and GM only start of what Falcons franchise needs After a 8-9 finish to the season, the Falcons begin an offseason of change, looking to fill two key positions. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank — pictured during the team's win over the Bills in October — has seen the Falcons miss the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has acted boldly in firing head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot only hours after the season ended Sunday afternoon. It is to his credit for making what he acknowledged in a team statement was a difficult decision. Both are high-character individuals who surely were doing everything they could to help the franchise end its playoff drought, which now is extended to eight seasons.

RELATED 10 coaching candidates for the Falcons’ open position But that surely was their undoing. Morris was hired in January 2024 to lift a roster thought to be capable of competing at the highest levels into the postseason. He went 8-9 in both of his seasons, his tenure marked by lopsided defeats and a number of instances of questionable game management. And, Fontenot, while he did oversee construction of a playoff-worthy roster, did not ultimately do enough to reach the standard, either. But the next step for Blank is probably even more painful, and that is to look at his own performance. With the four-game winning streak to end the season, the Falcons’ record with Blank as the owner is now 194-194-1. The Falcons have not made the playoffs in eight years — and suffered a losing record in each.

And it’s not like they’ve had the bad luck of playing in the same division with a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

The NFC South has been the weakest division in the NFL for much of this eight-year dry spell. The Falcons would have gotten in this year with nine wins. In the past two years, 20 of the league’s 32 teams have won nine games at least once. With the salary cap, draft and free agency, teams really shouldn’t lose as consistently as the Falcons have managed to do. And, yes, you usually need the right quarterback to win consistently and the Falcons haven’t found a true successor to Matt Ryan. But, since Ryan passed his peak, the Falcons haven’t even won inconsistently. Joe Flacco led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023 at the age of 38. The Vikings won 14 games in 2024 with Sam Darnold, who (at least until last season) was nobody’s idea of a franchise quarterback. And, it should be pointed out, the Falcons did sign what they thought to be a franchise quarterback in Kirk Cousins.

RELATED What could have been for the 2025 Atlanta Falcons There are questions bigger than who the next coach and the next GM should be, one of them being who should be the one to make those hires. This is worth noting. After the firing of Arthur Smith following the 2023 season, Blank and team CEO Rich McKay defended their hiring record, which has brought the Falcons Jim Mora, Bobby Petrino, Mike Smith, Dan Quinn, Arthur Smith and then Morris. McKay pointed out that three of them had winning records (Mora, Arthur Smith and Quinn), one had gone to the Super Bowl (Quinn) and one was the franchise’s winningest coach (Mike Smith). Blank attempted the verbal gymnastics of including the reprehensible Petrino among the “incredible human beings and great leaders” who have graced the Falcons’ sideline. But they also said this: McKay said that in the past 10 years, the process has changed in that it is much slower, presumably enabling better decision making. Blank said that their experience in the coach-hiring process has given them “a greater understanding of what it takes to be a successful head coach in the National Football League.”