Atlanta Falcons Falcons add to front office with Bryce Johnston hire Former Eagles exec joins Falcons as senior vice president of football administration. Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham reacts during Georgia's NFL Pro Day at Payne Indoor Athletic Facility, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 32 minutes ago Share

The Falcons have added a new executive to their front office, announcing Tuesday they’ve hired Bryce Johnston to serve as their senior vice president of football administration/senior personnel executive. Johnston spent the past 10 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and for the last two years, he was the team’s senior vice president/tertiary football executive. He worked directly with the Eagles’ salary cap strategy and contract negotiations and figures to handle similar responsibilities in Atlanta.

The Falcons added Johnston after reportedly parting ways with four personnel staff members — senior director of football administration Chris Olsen and scouts Alex Brown, Shepley Heard and Ben Martinez — on Monday. Falcons first-year general manager Ian Cunningham, who’s reshaping the team’s front office in the aftermath of the NFL draft, worked alongside Johnston from 2017-21 with the Eagles. “We’re excited to add Bryce to our staff,” Cunningham said in a press release. “He’s an outstanding professional and someone I know well from our time together in Philadelphia. During those five years, it was clear that Bryce brought a high level of preparation, leadership and attention to detail to everything he did. “I saw firsthand his ability to combine long-term vision with a detailed and disciplined approach. We’re thrilled to welcome him to our organization and look forward to the impact he’ll have as we continue building this team.”

The Eagles gave Johnston his start in the NFL in 2016, when he worked as a football administration intern. He leveled up to football administration coordinator for two years before becoming the team’s director of football administration from 2019-20.