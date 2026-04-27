Georgia Bulldogs As Georgia searches for next top QB prospect, Bryson Beaver becomes more valuable Beaver was one of seven quarterbacks to get reps in the Bulldogs’ spring game. Georgia quarterback Bryson Beaver (18) plays during the G-Day spring game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley 39 minutes ago Share

Bryson Beaver is not your typical freshman quarterback at Georgia. For one, he never committed to play for the Bulldogs as a high school prospect. He actually signed with Oregon as part of its 2026 class.

He made his way to Athens only after the quarterback succession plans changed at both Oregon and Georgia. The Ducks brought in Dylan Raiola in the transfer portal, clearing the way for Beaver to look elsewhere. He ended up at Georgia, which needed a QB after Jared Curtis left for Vanderbilt at the eleventh hour. Georgia had long circled Curtis as its guy in the 2026 class. So much so that the Bulldogs didn’t make serious recruiting efforts to land some of the top signal callers for 2027. The Bulldogs have had a number of top prospects come off the board, with 5-star QB Elijah Haven the latest to do so. He picked Alabama over Georgia, his other listed finalist.

Georgia still has a few options in the 2027 class, but the longer the Bulldogs go without finding their next quarterback prospect, the more important Beaver becomes for the program.

“Bryson Beaver’s done some good things when he’s had an opportunity to,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’re fighting like hell to get him all the reps we can each and every day in practice. That’s where it’s hard to get that many guys reps.” Beaver was one of seven quarterbacks to get reps in the Bulldogs’ spring game. Most of his work came in the second half, where he had some nice flashes. He completed nine of 13 pass attempts for 103 yards. His longest pass in the G-Day scrimmage came when he found Will Taylor for 43 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to freshman Kaiden Prothro. But it wasn’t all positive for the freshman in Georgia’s spring game. He had a potential touchdown pass to Thomas Blackshear that was wiped away because of a Khamari Brooks sack.

And Tyriq Green got the best of Beaver at the end of the game, as the freshman defensive back picked off Beaver’s final pass attempt. While Georgia has a crowded quarterback room, Beaver shouldn’t be discouraged. The Bulldogs don’t want to start a freshman at the position, instead opting to take years to develop its QBs. And the Bulldogs bring back Gunner Stockton, so there was no expectation for Beaver to play right away. He’ll be able to learn how to be a college football player at his own pace. “He’s had some moments of really good throws, and he’s had some moments of some bonehead decisions,” Smart said. “And I think he’d be the first to tell you that. He’s getting work, that’s the positive thing.”